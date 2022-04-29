Pajama party on stage

The costume for the night was pajamas and slippers and the props were stuffed animals when the first graders from Denison Elementary School performed the musical “Pajama Party” at the high school Fine Arts Center on Tuesday evening. The production was directed by Angie Rosener. Through songs and dialogue, the musical showed how children get ready for bed.

The first graders hold their stuffed animals aloft as they perform the song "Cozy Little Friend."

At times, the first graders were joined on stage by Principal Chris Schulz (pictured) who played the part of their dad and had to remind them to get to bed.