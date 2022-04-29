 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pajama party on stage

  Updated
aaIMG_9442.jpg

The costume for the night was pajamas and slippers and the props were stuffed animals when the first graders from Denison Elementary School performed the musical “Pajama Party” at the high school Fine Arts Center on Tuesday evening. The production was directed by Angie Rosener. Through songs and dialogue, the musical showed how children get ready for bed.

aaIMG_9418.jpg

The first graders hold their stuffed animals aloft as they perform the song "Cozy Little Friend."

aaIMG_9406.jpg

At times, the first graders were joined on stage by Principal Chris Schulz (pictured) who played the part of their dad and had to remind them to get to bed. 

aaIMG_9479.jpg

This photograph shows the conclusion to the song “Under the Bed” in which the first graders sang about all kinds of creatures that could be hiding there. The young girl in the foreground finally looked under the bed and screamed, causing all the first graders to follow suit. But the only thing that was found under the bed was dust bunnies, and the young girl promptly sneezed.

aaIMG_9484.jpg
aaIMG_9444.jpg
IMG_9490.JPG
IMG_9497.JPG
IMG_9513.JPG
IMG_9529.JPG
IMG_9536.JPG
IMG_9539.JPG
aaIMG_9312.jpg

Artwork by first graders was displayed in the lobby of the Fine Arts Center on Tuesday evening.
aaIMG_9424.jpg
