Parental, community and school support boosts mariachi program

Friday and Saturday marked the third time that Robert Lopez returned to Denison High School to conduct clinics in mariachi.

Lopez, originally from Tucson, Arizona, lives in Las Vegas and teaches at Rancho High School in the Clark County School District.

“I love coming back every year,” he said. “I feel like it’s an honor that I get to come back and work with the students here in Denison. They are so receptive to everything, with all the information that I give them, and all the work that they put into the rehearsals.”

He said the students are kind and generous and are like sponges in that they wanted to learn as much as they possibly can within the two days he was here.

“I think it shows how great a community this is, through the students that I get to work with,” Lopez continued.

In addition to mariachi groups from eighth grade to 12th grade from Denison Community Schools, Lopez also worked with the mariachi group from Storm Lake High School, which also performed at Fiesta Mariachi.

In the two days Lopez spends with the students, he works on the technique of playing the instruments and the style of the song.

“From song to song, it is such a different style,” Lopez explained. “For the trumpets, also, it is such a different style of playing compared to say, jazz or classical music. So those are the details that I tend to work with - making sure that the violins are doing the correct bowing within the mariachi genre because that can be different from orchestral or symphonic music.”

He added that technique is important on the instruments that are native to Mexico, such as the guitarrón (base guitar) and vihuela and guitars. Those take on more of the roles of percussive instruments than melodic instruments.

“The other part of it is the showmanship of the performance and getting students ready to perform in front of an audience,” Lopez explained. “Mariachi is not just about playing the music but it’s also about singing and giving the right emotion to the audience, and being purposeful in getting the message of the song across, using facial features, body language and showmanship

Lopez was one of the clinicians at a workshop that Denison High School band director Ruben Newell attended back in 2009 before the mariachi program in Denison was established.

A change in demographics in the Midwest is one of the reasons for the emphasis and growing popularity of mariachi music, Lopez continued.

“We saw that there was a need for it throughout the United States as immigrant workers began to immigrate to different parts of the United States,” Lopez said. “It’s not just about the culture and the music but actually being inclusive to all students.”

“That was one of the things that we saw, that some Hispanic communities did not feel like they belonged to the band program or belonged to the orchestra program, and a lot of the students would have probably never joined or started playing an instrument,” he continued. “That was the number one reason why we started these workshops; we wanted to give teachers the ability to start these programs.”

Lopez said once the mariachi programs are established, they are pretty much self-sustainable due to parental and community involvement.

“That’s the number one thing that teachers say, is the help from parents, so to me I think it’s wonderful that this community has embraced it so well,” he said. “It’s not unique because we have seen other small towns and other small communities throughout the Midwest begin to adopt is this curriculum and adopt the community of the Hispanics and the culture. I think it’s great because it makes for a more diverse community.”

Lopez added that what’s unique about mariachi music is that it can evolve into so many different styles.