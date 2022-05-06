Pate presents Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Ar-We-Va High School

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the 2022 Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Ar-We-Va High School on Thursday. The award is presented to schools that get at least 90% of eligible students registered to vote.

Pate spoke to the Ar-We-Va Middle School students; the high school students were in Carroll for their grade-sharing classes.

Pate told the students that registration is how individuals get started to become voters.

He explained that Carrie Chapman Catt was a very famous Iowan 100 years ago and that she traveled Iowa and the nation to get laws changed so women could vote.

“I think it speaks very well to the kind of people we have in Iowa,” Pate said. “She got it done and now women have the right to vote.”

He said the award was meant to recognize Catt and the achievement of getting eligible students at the school registered.