Patience needed for vaccine rollout

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Muck said some confusion has been caused because many community members watch news that originates in Nebraska.

“They’re getting a lot of information about what is happening in Nebraska, and their frustration rises because they are doing things differently than in Iowa,” she said.

CCMH will continue to provide information about the vaccine delivery process in Iowa, she said.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, said Iowa has been slow in providing the vaccine.

“I think there’s the expectation that the vaccine will be coming soon, and I think the reality is that’s probably not so,” he said. “We continue to preach that people are going to need to be patient.”

As soon as the vaccine is available, CCMH and Public Health will distribute it as quickly as possible, he said.

“We are hoping that the vaccine rollout picks up some speed here in the next few months, but we’re at the mercy of the federal and state governments in order to make that happen,” Luensmann said.

Rasmussen said, contrary to some social media posts, individuals can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

“Absolutely not,” she said.