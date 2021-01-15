Patience needed for vaccine rollout

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 27.3% as of Thursday, which was up from 25.6% for the previous two weeks, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The positivity rate for the month of January was 23.1%, which was down from 24.6% through Sunday.
Rasmussen said the clinics were busy this week, but not as many positive presented this week when compared to last week.
The CCMH COVID unit had four patients on Wednesday, but Rasmussen expected that number to drop to one by the end of the day on Thursday.
“We’re glad the holidays are done,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
Rasmussen said CCMH has received 100 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; those doses will be used as second doses for hospital employees who have already received their initial inoculation.
“We’ll have enough for everybody who has had the first dose,” she said.
Rasmussen will be meeting with Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran today (Friday) to discuss the rollout of the vaccine during Phase 1b, which will include individuals age 75 and older and others.
“We’ll know more tomorrow after we meet with Kim and her team,” Rasmussen said.
Muck said some confusion has been caused because many community members watch news that originates in Nebraska.
“They’re getting a lot of information about what is happening in Nebraska, and their frustration rises because they are doing things differently than in Iowa,” she said.
CCMH will continue to provide information about the vaccine delivery process in Iowa, she said.
Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, said Iowa has been slow in providing the vaccine.
“I think there’s the expectation that the vaccine will be coming soon, and I think the reality is that’s probably not so,” he said. “We continue to preach that people are going to need to be patient.”
As soon as the vaccine is available, CCMH and Public Health will distribute it as quickly as possible, he said.
“We are hoping that the vaccine rollout picks up some speed here in the next few months, but we’re at the mercy of the federal and state governments in order to make that happen,” Luensmann said.
Rasmussen said, contrary to some social media posts, individuals can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
“Absolutely not,” she said.
The vaccine also does not become immediately effective.