Visitation for Patricia Backhaus, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 7 at Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

Private funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 8, with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Friday, September 30, at Wexford Place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Survivors include her son, Ron Backhaus, of Smithville, Missouri; daughter, Andrea Pauley, of Denison; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Lyle “Butch” Munson, of Denison, and James Munson, of Bauxite, Arkansas.