top story

Patty Lyman

DBR Funeral Notices

A celebration of life for Patty Lyman, 54, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Monday, September 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Byron Lyman, of Dow City; a son, Dustin Palmer, of Nevada; a daughter, Dakota Conner, of Battle Creek; four grandchildren: her mother, Kathleen Hunt, of Denison; and siblings, Brenda Grimes, of South Carolina, Jim Purdy, of Missouri, and Carrie Hunt of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

