Pay raise for Denison City Council to proceed to ordinance readings

Seeking public input

A proposed city council pay increase will be drafted as an amendment to the city ordinance, and the Denison City Council said it invites public comments on the increase as the amendment goes through the process of readings.

For years, the city council members have been paid $25 per meeting attended, for both regular and special meetings.

For regular meetings, the annual amount would be $600, if a council member attends all 24 meetings.

With the proposed raise, each council member could receive $1,200 per year by attending all 24 regular meetings. The total does not include the pay for special meetings.

If approved, the pay increase for the council won’t go into effect until the next election cycle.

The next municipal election will take place in November 2023. Current council members who would be up for election in 2023 are Greg Miller, Council At Large, and John Granzen, Ward 2.

A spreadsheet showing mayor and council pay for 20 other cities, as of January, was shared with the council and mayor.

Carroll pays council members $200 a month. Deloit pays $25 a month. Manning pays $600 a year.

The 17 other cities pay council members per meeting, ranging from a high of $70 in Arcadia to a low of $12 in Early. Coon Rapids pays $20 a meeting. Churdan and Manilla pay the same as Denison - $25 a meeting. Wall Lake pays $30. Missouri Valley, Mondamin and Danbury pay $35. Charles City, DeWitt and Sloan pay $40. Charter Oak pays $45. Independence, Harlan, Odebolt and Dow City pay $50.

It was noted by city staff that some cities included in the survey have one regularly scheduled council meeting a month; Denison has two.

No change in the compensation for the mayor was proposed. The compensation is $6,000 a year, paid in monthly installments.

The Denison mayor’s compensation is near the top among the cities surveyed. DeWitt also pays its mayor $500 a month (or $6,000 a year). Independence pays its mayor $8,000 a year. Carroll (at $400 monthly) and Charles City pay their mayors $4,800 a year. The other 16 cities in the survey pay their mayors less.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said she wasn’t sure how many years it had been since the compensation for the mayor and city council had changed. She said it hadn’t changed since she became employed with the city (in July 2010).

The Denison Bulletin and Review archives show that the compensation for mayor and city council had been on the meeting agendas in June and July 2003.

At that time, the proposal was to pay council members $600 up front at the beginning of the year and $50 for each of the 12 regularly scheduled meetings they attended, for a possible maximum compensation of $1,200 per year. The $600 paid at the beginning of the year was to cover all special meeting, committee meetings, special functions attended on behalf of the city, and phone calls taken at home.

At a meeting in July of that year, the compensation increase for the mayor and council was suspended after the second reading of an ordinance.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said she didn’t run for the city council for the compensation and didn’t even know compensation was involved until Koch asked her to fill out direct deposit paperwork.

Back in 2003, Dan Leinen, who was a council member (and later mayor) said much the same thing. He said that the position is a service to the community and he was surprised when he was elected to learn that compensation was given.

Councilman Dustin Logan on Tuesday also said he did not serve for the compensation but added he sees how people’s livelihoods have been affected by serving on the council, taking time away from earning money at their job.

“Situations like this, we don’t do it for the money; it’s not designed to be that way,” he said.

He later discussed a flat rate increase compared to an increase per meeting. He said that some months are very busy and some months he just has the two meetings. He suggested an increase per meeting rather than a flat rate.

Garcia said she could see both sides of the coin.

Councilman John Granzen, who is self-employed as a plumbing and heating contractor, said the compensation should be more than $25 a meeting.

“For me, personally, $50 is more than fair, especially thinking that some of our meetings are more than an hour long,” he said.

Garcia pointed out that council members also have liaison appointments, which means attended meetings of boards and commissions for which they are the council liaison.

Logan said many people don’t understand that council members have duties involving attendance at meetings other than the council meetings.

“We’re not here because of the money,” said Councilman Corey Curnyn.

He pointed out that in the survey presented, only two cities paid council members less than Denison.

“Look at the election cycles, hopefully people are not going to be doing this (serving on the council) for the money, but if we only got one extra person for an election – not necessarily that that’s going to be an incentive, but it’s not going to hurt, either,” Curnyn said. “Like Dustin (Logan) said, there’s a lot of time that goes into this.”

Mayor Pam Soseman commented that she’s heard in the past that more people might run if the compensation was increased.

“I would agree that we don’t do it for the pay. We do it out of the goodness of our hearts,” she continued. “Seeing the work my council does, I would be in favor of giving a raise.”

She later said she did not think the mayor’s position should receive a raise.

“I think people don’t realize how much time council members do spend researching things, visiting with people, making visits and so I think this raise, as we will call it, is much overdue, and they make my job a lot easier,” Soseman said.

When the council discussed people’s possible reactions, Monica Walley, the library director, suggested that as the council works for the people, to let the people decide by voting.

It was pointed out that a special election would be costly but it would not cost anything to add the question to a regular election.