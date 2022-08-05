PCS celebrates 40 years: company built the cloud before there was a cloud

“When we started the company, we were just trying to raise enough money to eat,” said Kim Ingerslev, founder of Professional Computer Systems (PCS).

The company celebrated its 40th anniversary this summer.

Business/personal computing was in its infancy when PCS opened in Harlan in 1982; very little functional software existed.

“In the beginning, we knew there were utilities in the region (Iowa and Nebraska) that had a need to develop systems that would allow them to take their accounting systems to the next step,” Ingerslev said.

The company moved to Denison in 1986.

At the time, computers still used punch cards for programming; companies were in the process of switching to the new technology of disk-based computers.

“We knew that there were utilities in the area that had purchased these pieces of equipment but lacked the software to make them do the jobs they were intended to do,” he said. “We were lucky enough that there were three initial utilities that were interested, and we did some work for those three.”

A fourth and fifth company sought out PCS because they had heard of their abilities.

“In the initial onset, we were doing some very, very basic accounting systems,” Ingerslev said.

“They needed to put their invoices in and have the computer system print checks; they needed to put their payroll in the system and have the system write a payroll check so people wouldn’t have to do those things manually. Those were the systems that initially we developed.”

PCS was soon asked to create customer billing/payment and finance management systems.

Technological breakthroughs spurred the company’s growth as time went on.

“As we went down the road, there was a greater need for additional accounting systems, and then engineering systems, and then mapping systems,” Ingerslev said.

He noted that today, businesses couldn’t imagine going without those kinds of automated systems.

“The demand for innovation is never-ending, always growing, and never stays the same,” Ingerslev said.

“It used to be that I would go to the computer and punch everything in. Now they want access to information on their phone, their tablet, their laptop from anywhere around the world, instantaneously.”

PCS built the cloud before there was a cloud, he said.

“In 1999, we built what we call our hosting center,” Ingerslev said.

Clients who didn’t have internal or in-house computer systems could log in to the hosting center in Denison.

“People were able to log in with DSL connectivity to get access to the software programs and run their businesses,” Ingerslev said.

PCS was awarded the Internet Initiative of the Year award in 2003 and the Technology Company of the Year award in 2004 by Software and Information Technology of Iowa (SITI).

Ingerslev credits PCS employees for coming up with the concept.

“Our employees had the vision to host this internally, and today that’s the standard across the world … it’s a cloud world out there,” Ingerslev said. “Our group had designed and developed that all the way back in 1999.”

Former PCS CFO Jim Christensen, now retired, was instrumental in guiding the company’s finances in the critical early years, he said.

“The ‘80s were kind of tough, and the 2000s were kind of tough,” Ingerslev said. “He was able to navigate our company through those financial times.”

A wide range of community members also provided support at critical junctures.

Clarence Hoffman, former member of the Iowa House, was one of them.

“There was a point in time when we needed to do some growth, and financing was not available for software organizations,” Ingerslev said. “As our state representative, Clarence was able to assist us in getting CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding for employee growth. He went to bat for us, which allowed us to increase our employee numbers.”

Former KDSN owner Don Uker provided marketing ideas and marketing concepts.

Ingerslev also named Brad Roos, former chairman of the Crawford County Development Corporation (CCDC) and DMU general manager, as an important figure for PCS.

“(The CCDC) went to bat for us to build our building out at Timberline Drive; we were able to move from downtown Denison out to this facility that we’re in today,” he said.

At the time, which was 1996/1997, PCS had 20 to 25 employees and was housed in the Broadway and Main Mall.

“We had the upper level, the middle mezzanine and the lower level,” said Dana Ingerslev. “We were packed in.”

Dana joined the company after the Ingerslevs’ children were in school; today she is the vice president of administrative services.

PCS moved into the company’s new building in August 1998.

Kim Ingerslev noted that the move was important for the implementation of the “hosting center” concept.

In 2019, PCS became a subsidiary of Central Service Association (CSA), which now has more than 160 employees.

Ingerslev gave up his CEO hat for that of general manager.

He said PCS plans to stay ahead of the technology and service curve.

“Batter up – it’s an ever-changing world,” Ingerslev said. “We’re in our fifth generation of software that our high tech developers are designing and developing today, which is very cloud-accessible, internet-based; anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”

He noted that, as a member of a cooperative organization, the future goals of PCS revolve around serving members, not necessarily increasing profits by large amounts.

“Our organization and our CEO have mandated that we want to have slow and steady growth,” Ingerslev said.

PCS currently takes in hundreds of thousands of dollars in customer payments each month, he said.

Growth continues to be interesting and rapid, but PCS will continue to provide affordable service with the latest technology as a service partner, he said.

“Our goal is to be the best that we can be at the most affordable cost that we can provide for our existing members,” Ingerslev said.

On July 20, PCS recognized the 40-year milestone with a celebration at Boulders Conference Center.

Employees (including remote workers from other states), retirees and those who provided support over the years were invited.

Tom Underwood, CSA CEO and general manager, was also in attendance.

“We invited everybody to come spend the evening and talk about our accomplishments, and take a moment and be thankful for what we’ve done and make plans for where we’re going in the future,” Ingerslev said.

He praised the “high tech geniuses” that make the company run.

“It’s all been built by these unbelievably talented people we have that are local folks,” Ingerslev said.