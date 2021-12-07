Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary

A prescient warning published by the Denison Review
“Japan Gives Answer—United States At War,” announced the December 11, 1941, Denison Bulletin.
Today, December 7, 2021, is the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Most of our readers are aware of the declaration of war with Japan after Japan, without warning, and before the declaring of war against the United States, bombed Hawaii, attacked Guam, and raided the Philippines last Sunday,” the Bulletin reported.
“Three hours after the bombing, Tokio (sic) issued a formal declaration of hostilities, which included war against Great Britain. The bombing of Hawaii was unheralded, and from all reports was entirely unexpected by the navy officers stationed at Hawaii.”
The Bulletin described how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called a joint session of Congress on Monday asking that a state of war be declared.
“Never in the history of the two houses was quicker action taken on a war measure,” the Bulletin stated. “In less than a half hour a resolution giving the president every power at his command to wage war against Japan was passed.”
The Bulletin and the Denison Review published once a week, on Thursdays, at that time.
Events had started to spiral out of control by the time the newspapers published their first editions after the Sunday attack.
“U.S. At War With Hitler,” the Denison Review headline stated in bold letters on that Thursday.
Germany and Italy had declared war on the United States that morning and Roosevelt signed a declaration of war against both nations in response that afternoon.
The Bulletin described the attack on Pearl Harbor: “Planes numbering 150 swept over Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Hicka (Hickam) air field at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Iowa Time. It is said 350 soldiers were killed at Wicham (Hickam) field, the army base, with numerous casualties at other points of the surprise attack. Later, the war department in Washington gave the White House a preliminary estimate of 105 dead and more than 300 wounded in the armed forces alone as a result of the bombing of the island of Oahu.”
The Bulletin gave an accounting of where some of the county’s military personnel were thought to be at the time, but no word had been received from any of them.
The preliminary casualty numbers would turn out to be wildly optimistic; more than 2,400 U.S. personnel were killed in the attack.
According to Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith, no county residents were among the casualties.
The attack was not such a surprise to everyone.
On December 4, 1941, the Thursday before the attack, the Denison Review published an editorial (presumably written by publisher Robert P. Crossley and/or news editor Newton Wallace) with the headline “Waiting is Dangerous.”
“The crisis in the Far East, turbulent since 1931, is steadily growing worse and a clash between Japan and the United States (seems) to be inevitable. Japan has no peaceful motives in her dealings with us, for she realizes that our influence in the Orient, built through decades of fair play, cannot be obliterated through peaceful channels,” the editorial stated. Japan was waiting patiently for the right time, the writers warned.
“Students of history point to the day in 1905 when Japan’s navy sank Russia’s Pacific (fleet) without warning when both nations were apparently at peace, and Japan isn’t above doing that same thing to us if she had half an opportunity,” the editorial stated.
The Review republished the editorial on December 11, 1941.