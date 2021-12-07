Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary

Events had started to spiral out of control by the time the newspapers published their first editions after the Sunday attack.

“U.S. At War With Hitler,” the Denison Review headline stated in bold letters on that Thursday.

Germany and Italy had declared war on the United States that morning and Roosevelt signed a declaration of war against both nations in response that afternoon.

The Bulletin described the attack on Pearl Harbor: “Planes numbering 150 swept over Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Hicka (Hickam) air field at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Iowa Time. It is said 350 soldiers were killed at Wicham (Hickam) field, the army base, with numerous casualties at other points of the surprise attack. Later, the war department in Washington gave the White House a preliminary estimate of 105 dead and more than 300 wounded in the armed forces alone as a result of the bombing of the island of Oahu.”

The Bulletin gave an accounting of where some of the county’s military personnel were thought to be at the time, but no word had been received from any of them.

The preliminary casualty numbers would turn out to be wildly optimistic; more than 2,400 U.S. personnel were killed in the attack.