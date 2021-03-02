Perrien is new CDC administrative assistant

“When I was in the military, I was a network administrator, a security analyst and those kinds of things,” he said.

“I decided to use that experience but study business administration; that way I could get a look at how everything works as a whole as businesses function, and I could correlate the technology side. Technology is kind of everywhere – every business is looking at some way of being online or use technology to enhance their business, whether it’s in sales or advertising.”

Studying business will be helpful no matter what field he goes into, he said.

The CDC has already taken advantage of his technology skills.

“He has taken over our Monday calendar email blast and we have him working on some other projects, such as transitioning our housing rental list to an online platform called iowahousingsearch.org that is provided by the state of Iowa,” said Evan Blakley, CDC executive director.

“That will become more efficient and have a lot more features for landlords and people that are looking for housing. We have other projects that we’ve passed off to him as well.”

Perrien’s official role as administrative assistant is funded through a federally-funded work-study program that Garcia helped arrange.