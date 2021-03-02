Perrien is new CDC administrative assistant

As a veteran of the United States Navy, Drew Perrien had access to funds for education through the GI Bill – but had never used the program.
“I knew at some point it’s going to run out, so I decided to jump on it before it was too late,” Perrien said.
His decision has put him on a new career path – and also landed him a job with the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
Perrien grew up in Denison and graduated from Denison High School in 2000.
He spent the next 11 and one-half years in the United States Navy, and then worked a series of jobs as an information systems technician for Department of Defense (DOD) contractors and also at a bank.
Perrien moved back to Denison a little over a year ago because his mother, Coleen Barngrover, had fallen ill; she died in April 2020.
He said he is glad he came back when he did.
Perrien decided to go back to school in his hometown.
“I have family and a community I’m familiar with,” he said. “It seemed it would be a fairly easy fit.”
He contacted the Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) office in Denison.
Jessica Garcia, director of the WITCC Denison campus, gave him advice about his various options.
“When I was in the military, I was a network administrator, a security analyst and those kinds of things,” he said.
“I decided to use that experience but study business administration; that way I could get a look at how everything works as a whole as businesses function, and I could correlate the technology side. Technology is kind of everywhere – every business is looking at some way of being online or use technology to enhance their business, whether it’s in sales or advertising.”
Studying business will be helpful no matter what field he goes into, he said.
The CDC has already taken advantage of his technology skills.
“He has taken over our Monday calendar email blast and we have him working on some other projects, such as transitioning our housing rental list to an online platform called iowahousingsearch.org that is provided by the state of Iowa,” said Evan Blakley, CDC executive director.
“That will become more efficient and have a lot more features for landlords and people that are looking for housing. We have other projects that we’ve passed off to him as well.”
Perrien’s official role as administrative assistant is funded through a federally-funded work-study program that Garcia helped arrange.
“When students fill out their FAFSA (an application for financial aid) and it’s processed through the federal financial aid system, it notifies the school if students are eligible for work-study funds,” Garcia said.
“A lot of your four-year institutions have a lot of work-study jobs or positions within the institution where people can work – in the library or the book store or in the multiple different departments in the college.”
The Denison WITCC campus has a lot of services for students, but only about three positions that students can use for work-study.
“But we’ve started creating programs for external work-study funds that can be used with a nonprofit organization within the community,” Garcia said. “We’ve partnered with the chamber (CDC), Eventide, the hospital and a variety of nonprofits within the community that are able to hire students who qualify for work study.”
The work-study funds are allocated to the student through a federal grant program.
The nonprofit organization hires and pays the student as an employee; WITCC then reimburses the nonprofit.
“It’s all done through a contract with the school and the nonprofit organization,” Garcia said. “They’re paid a dollar amount per hour that is mandated by the federal work-study program.”
The nonprofit organization gains from the arrangement because it allows them to save on their payroll expenses and the student gets a real-world opportunity to put their education to work.
WITCC works to match each student to an organization that fits what they’re studying, she said.
“Jessica (Garcia) mentioned the CDC and I knew they work with a lot of the businesses around here,” Perrien said. “I thought it would be a good way to see how a lot of people get started.”
He wanted to learn more about the different methods the CDC uses to help businesses.
“It really fit well with what I was studying,” he said.
Perrien is now in his fourth week with the CDC; he works Monday through Thursday for a total of 16 hours per week.
“I’m military, so I’m used to bouncing from one station to the other,” he said. “I’m used to working 12 hours a day but now it’s only part time with four.”
“He’s only been with us a short time but he’s learning quickly and we already have him doing some key tasks for the CDC,” Blakley said.
“We’re doing our best to give him meaningful projects and projects he will learn from and also be able to interact with business leaders in the community.”
Perrien said he is still getting a feel for the job, but he’s already been a part of planning meetings for the 2021 Tri City BBQ Fest and for a variety of other activities.
“It’s been a very open environment,” he said. “They’re definitely not shy of asking me questions.”
“The (work-study) program being offered to us from Western Iowa Tech came at the perfect time because we were just looking to rehire our administrative assistant,” Blakley said.
Shani Bonner, the previous administrative assistant, moved into the Tourism Coordinator job last year.
“This is a very good thing for the CDC and our resources,” Blakley said. “We hope it’s also a very good thing for Drew and we look forward to using this program as long as we can into the future.”
Perrien said he plans to stay at the CDC for at least a year, which is how long it will take for him to complete his associate’s degree.
He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree after he finishes at WITCC.