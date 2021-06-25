Petition filed calling for special election to fill Ward 1 seat on Denison City Council

A petition to call for a special election to fill the Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council was filed to the Denison city clerk and was presented to the Crawford County Auditor’s Office shortly before noon today.

The petition was filed within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.

On August 15, the city council voted 3-0 to appoint Dustin Logan to the vacant council seat; one councilmember was absent.

The petition has 35 signatures. Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens said a minimum of 33 signatures by eligible electors was required in this case.

(As per Iowa Code, for a city of 10,000 people or less, the minimum number of signatures is at least 200 or the number of signatures equal to 15% of the voters who voted for the candidates for the office at the preceding regular election at which the office was on the ballot, whichever number is fewer.)

The auditor’s office also said the petition is valid unless an objection is filed with the city clerk within five working days after the petition is received.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The earliest possible date for the special election would be August 3.