Pets and planting: Summer camps continue next week

Crawford County Extension summer day camps continue with two camps next week.

Both camps are for students who have completed fourth through eighth grades.

“Vet Science” is the topic for the Monday camp.

“Our vet science camp kids are going to learn about pet safety, proper food, exercising, and grooming to assure that pets are living healthy,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“We’ll also have a guest speaker. Dr. Doyle Slavik will be joining us for about a half-hour to share his knowledge about being a vet and some experiences that he has had over the years.”

Slavik is the long-time owner of Boyer Valley Veterinary Services in Schleswig.

“The kids are going to get to do some more fun, hands-on activities to help them be more familiar with pet safety and those types of things,” Sholty said.

The students will learn about what to do – and what not to do – with pets, she said.

“Dr. Slavik has had many years of being a vet,” she said. “He’s going to talk to them about being a vet and all the important parts of animal care, as well as how to become a vet.”

The camp will not feature any live animals.

On Thursday, June 23, the series continues with the “Seeds, Soil and Sun” camp.

“Kids will get to learn and explore how plants grow from a tiny seed into the products they use every day,” Sholty said. “That will be through the hands-on activities, and then they will learn about biology and the importance of plants.”

Master Gardener Collette Huntley, who is also a member of the Crawford County Extension Council, will lead the camp.

“She’ll bring her experience as a master gardener,” Sholty said. “She’s going to be the one leading this camp and we (Extension staff) are going to help out.”

The camp may involve a field trip.

“We also might get a chance to go down to our community gardens here in Denison,” she said.

“Vet Science” and “Seeds, Soil and Sun” run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Extension office at 35 South Main Street in Denison.

The cost is $5 per camp.

Sholty said the Vet Science camp is full but spots are open in Seeds, Soil and Sun.

Upcoming camps include: “Kids in the Kitchen” for kindergarten through grade 3 on June 27, $5; and “Two Day Clover Cooking,” for grades 4 to 8 on July 5/6, $10.

“Grade” denotes the grade level completed by a student.

All camps take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Extension office.