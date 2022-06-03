Pheasants Forever banquet Tuesday evening

People will be able to contribute to habitat projects and much more while having fun by attending the 35th annual Crawford County Pheasants Forever banquet and auction on Tuesday, June 7.

The event will take place at Stables at Copper Ridge in Denison. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will start at 6:30 p.m.

A dinner of chicken and New York strip will be catered by Staley’s.

An auction and raffle drawings will follow the dinner. Drawings for door prizes will take place.

Tickets are available at Hoffman Agency, Segebart Chiropractic and Denison Bulletin and Review.

The mission of Pheasants Forever is to help Crawford County kids, hunters, habitat projects, scholarships, land purchases, shooting sports and much more.

Following is a partial list of the auction items.

20 gauge SKB premium shotgun

Football signed by Brandon Scherff now with the NFL Jaguars

Viking Adrian Peterson signed jersey

Vetter beef meat package

Iowa Haweyes bench

Winchester Super Pheasant 12 gauge #6 shells HV 2.75”x10 boxes

Fiochi Golfen Pheasant 20 gauge 3” shells #4 10 boxes

Templeton Rye package

4 half hogs and processing at Arcadia Locker

John Deere mirror/Case IH mirror

CZ1012 Guinness World record gun

Federal #6 shot 12 gauge 10 boxes

Busch Light neon pheasant light

Bergara B014 HMR 6.5CM rifle

Metal art from Hrabik’s Welding (Pledge of Allegiance)

Blazin B’s Apple Pie