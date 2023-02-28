Event gives people the opportunity to help kids, hunters, habitat projects and more

If you love the outdoors, you know just how important wildlife habitat is. Without habitat, we lose the wildlife. We lose the opportunity to connect with family and friends while sharing what nature has to offer. We lose a unique American treasure — one that requires our stewardship. The Crawford County Pheasants Forever chapter mission is to help Crawford County kids, hunters, habitat projects, scholarships, land purchases, shooting sports and much more.

People interested in helping with this mission will be able to contribute to habitat projects and much more while having fun at the 36th annual Crawford County Pheasants Forever banquet and auction on Saturday, March 11. The event will take place at the Schleswig Community Building. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. A dinner of chicken and New York strip will be catered by Staley’s.

Games of chance and raffle tickets will be available before and during dinner. The auction and raffle drawings will follow the dinner. Over 20 guns will be taken home by bidders, sponsors and game winners.

Tickets are available at Hoffman Agency, Segebart Chiropractic and Bulletin and Review.

Following is a partial list of the auction items.

CZ 1012 bronze 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun with Pheasants Forever logo

CZ Bobwhite 28 gauge Project Upland double barrel shotgun

Volquartsen Summit .22 Rifle, made in Carroll, Iowa

Model 700 Remington BDL 30-06 rifle

Several meat packages

Blazin B’s Apple Pie

Bud Light neon pheasant light

Pellet grill from Volkerts

DeWalt cordless chain saw from Vetter Equipment

Pheasants Forever Print of the Year

Ammunition

Dessert of the month from the Bake Shop

And many more quality items