Philosophy in short form: Denison resident publishes book of poetry

“I never thought of myself as a poet, but I like to write poetry,” said Denison native John R. Neumann.
The result of his interest in poetry is the collection “Thoughts Simply in Poetry,” which was published this summer.
Neumann said he likes to write poetry to express himself and to put into words how he feels.
“Poetry satisfies me so it was the mechanism I used,” he said.
“I got the true feeling of what I was trying to say in a big share of my poems. I’m satisfied with the result and I’m satisfied with the book.”
He said he wouldn’t be bothered if nobody buys his book – but he would like people to read his poems.
Neumann was born in Carroll but spent his entire youth in Denison.
“My dad (Walt) ran the Firestone store and my mother (Liz) worked at the Denison Candy Kitchen because it was owned by her brother and her brother-in-law,” he said.
Neumann graduated from Denison High School in 1967 and spent his career in the education field.
He graduated from Iowa State University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and social studies.
He attended Buena Vista College for a year and received an elementary education degree, taught for five years and then went on to Northwest Missouri State University for a master’s degree.
Neumann taught high school and middle school social studies and history and was also a football and basketball coach for 15 years in Iowa Falls.
“After that I coached softball here at Denison for a few years and then I taught in the Catholic school in West Des Moines and then retired,” he said.
Neumann returned to Denison when his father became ill with cancer.
“My brother and I took care of him but then right after that my mother developed Alzheimer’s so he and I took care of her for the last five years of her life,” he said.
The first two poems in his book are his favorites and are dedicated to his mother and father.
“I was trying to give back a little bit of all they did for us and tell a little bit about their personalities and lives,” he said.
“The most precious gifts we have are friendship and love.”
Neumann said he chose poetry over other writing forms because he likes to be able to express a thought in short form and then move on to another thought.
The idea for writing a book started at his mother’s funeral.
“I read two poems at my mother’s funeral and a cousin said, ‘You ought to write a book,’” he said.
He told his cousin that he couldn’t write a book; she suggested writing enough poetry to fill a book.
“So that’s kind of what I did,” he said. “I like to express myself and poetry is how I did it, rather than writing a story as a novel or something like that. That just didn’t seem to fit with me.”
Other poems in the book share many of Neumann’s thoughts about his philosophy of life.
“The time that we have is way too short,” is one. “Always be true to yourself,” is another.
“One of my favorite poems is ‘A Man,’ he said. “It basically tells what a man does and what a man should do as a man. I know that’s probably sexist. It’s about how sometimes we have to go against what’s wrong.”
Another poem is called “Stand.”
To be forever lost -
To be at last found -
Let us take a stand,
Coward, take my coward’s hand.
“It’s just a little philosophy about my approach to life and the things we should and shouldn’t do,” Neumann said.
Friendship, Christmas, the Founding Fathers, Freedom and voting are other themes he explores in his poems.
“And there’s a section on taking care of my mother during Alzheimer’s,” he said. “The last – maybe the biggest part - of the book is on love at the end.”
“Thoughts Simply in Poetry” is available from dorrancepublishing.com, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.
Neumann said he will continue to write poetry as long as he has ideas he needs to get out.