The children of the late Bruce Binning launched a Facebook page of his photographs three and a half years ago, not long after the long-time Denison Bulletin and Review photographer died.

“My brother Kelly came up with the idea as a way to showcase a lot of his older photography – things that the current generation or even the one before it had not seen,” said Angie Binning Carlyle.

“He created the page more just for family at that time and didn’t really pursue it much. It had a few posts and then it just went by the wayside.”

Kelly recently revisited the idea of scanning many of the negatives of the photographs his father had taken during his nearly half a century of documenting the goings-on in Denison and surrounding areas.

“It re-sparked his thought that a lot of people may really enjoy seeing Dad’s old work, so he posted a few pictures and we started sending out invites to people in our Facebook friends list,” Angie said. “There was so much interest that then we thought maybe this is bigger than we think and maybe it needs a bigger audience.”

She posted a link on the “You are from Denison, Iowa” Facebook page last Wednesday.

Within 24 hours, the “Photos by Bruce A. Binning” page had gained more than 1,200 followers.

“It’s just been incredible,” Angie said.

“We have been inundated with private messages from people asking to join and people reaching out with memories of my dad.”

The people who have contacted them or commented on the photographs are individuals who remember when Bruce took their picture – or took one of their kids or grandkids.

“I think the appeal is not only the quality of his work and the subject matter but what we’re noticing is this page has created a real feeling of nostalgia,” she said. “People are reminiscing about memories of the way Denison was in the ‘60s and ‘70s; the quality of life we had growing up at that time. They’re seeing family members that maybe they never knew as a child and now they’re seeing these photos of a great grandma that they never got to meet.”

The trip down memory lane is what seems to be appealing to most people, she said.

Several individuals have reached out to her in search of specific pictures Bruce took decades ago.

Angie, Kelly, and their brother Chip are the administrators of the Facebook page.

All are Denison High School graduates; Angie, who runs Carlyle Memorials in Denison with her husband, Alan, graduated in 1982; Kelly, who lives in Holstein, graduated in 1985; Chip lives in Newell and graduated in 1992.

“Growing up, we were along with him on so many of his assignments,” Angie said. “I have recollections of sitting in the back seat of an old ‘70s station wagon going to grass fires and seeing who caught the biggest fish out of a pond.”

She and her brothers saw many things they never would have seen if they hadn’t been the children of Denison’s photographer of record, she said.

Angie is the only one of the three to take up photography in a serious fashion; she said Kelly is ambivalent about nature and sunsets, but she and Chip share their dad’s eye for beauty and interesting subjects.

“I admired my dad’s work and I knew he was a talented photographer – but I didn’t really have any interest myself until probably 10 years ago,” Angie said. “He and I happened to be in Ida County — we were looking for wild black raspberries. We didn’t find any but we happened upon this scene of an old car and the sun was setting and there was a beautiful soybean field behind it.”

She took out her cellphone and snapped a picture.

“I was stunned by what I had captured; that was kind of the catalyst for my photography journey,” she said.

“I’m pretty much self-taught but I think I see the world through his eyes. I look to use creative angles and different light; those were things that he did and I think it set him apart in his early days. He did things that other photographers didn’t do.”

Bruce won more than 300 awards from a variety of entities during his career.

For the Photos by Bruce A. Binning Facebook page, Angie is re-photographing boxes of mounted 16x20-inch prints of the photos Bruce submitted to the Iowa Newspaper Association photo contests every year.

Kelly has tens of thousands of negatives that he continues to scan and document; most, but not all, are in envelopes with labels describing the subject matter.

“Kelly looks frame by frame at what’s on them,” Angie said. “There are some that are not labeled, so it’s kind of a fun mystery as to what he’s going to see.”

The negatives span the period from the 1960s through the time when digital photography took over in the 1990s.

“My dad was horrified at the idea,” she said. “He could never believe that digital cameras were going to surpass what film could do. It’s kind of funny how he ended up rolling with the times, even though he didn’t think he was going to want to.”

Bruce continued to take photographs for the newspaper up until just a month before his death in 2019.

Angie and her brothers plan to keep adding their dad’s photographs to the Facebook page, the name of which is a nod to the credit he received in the newspaper countless times: “Photo by Bruce A. Binning.”

“We’re going to just keep poring through those negatives and little by little we’ll keep sharing photos and working through the years,” Angie said.

She and her brothers are still getting used to the reaction the Facebook page has received.