Beverly Peters thought someone should make a new book about Schleswig’s history in conjunction with the town’s 125th anniversary celebration next year.

“I found some people that agreed and would be great help so we volunteered,” she said.

The project is now underway with a request for Schleswig residents of today and yesterday to submit items for a book that will include stories and photographs of the town and its people throughout the years.

“We have a book from our 75th (anniversary) that shows how the town began and all the businesses that were here then, and then we have a video of the centennial,” Peters said. “So what we’re looking for now is something like a scrapbook.”

Photographs of activities around Schleswig, stories of residents’ experiences and details of current businesses or those that have come and gone are all welcome.

“We don’t really know what we’re going to get, so we’re just putting it out there to get it started,” she said. “There’s not really an end plan yet – it all depends on what we receive.”

The group hopes to make a hardbound book out of submissions.

“I don’t know if that’s what’s going to happen, but I do know one of the people I’ve talked to had just a Snapfish (custom photo) book,” Peters said. “I have a couple of those around that my grandchildren have made, so maybe something like that.”

Flyers with an appeal for submissions were recently put up online and at Schleswig businesses and organizations.

“I just started getting some photos and things,” she said. “So far, I’ve gotten some photos of a bar that was here a long time ago that was never in any book, and a picture of some little boys with their first calf show calves from 1949.”

Some people have sent her newspaper clippings, which she and the others are deciding how to use.

Peters said most of the people on the book committee, including her, have not ever created a book.

“We don’t really know how we’re going to get it made; we’re going with a leap of faith that when we get the information, help will come,” she said.

Individuals with knowledge or experience of how to make a book would be welcomed by the committee, she added.

The deadline for submissions is April 1, which Peters said is “very optimistic.”

She encourages individuals with interesting materials of any type about Schleswig to email them to her at garybevp@gmail.com or send them by regular mail to Beverly Peters, PO Box 366, Schleswig, Iowa, 51461.

“We’re asking for anything,” Peters said. “If you think this would be a good thing to look at in a book, send it to us.”