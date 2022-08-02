Pilot dies after spray plane strikes electrical lines near Ute

A pilot of a spray plane succumbed to injuries sustained after his aircraft struck electrical lines and crashed in the roadway near Ute on Saturday, July 30.

The Monona County 911 Center received the call at 1:09 p.m. about the accident that happened near 230th Street and Teak Avenue.

Agencies that responded to the call found a commercial spray plane in the roadway on fire.

As of press time the pilot’s name was still not being released until notification of family has been completed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation in the near future, and any further information will be released upon the completion of that investigation.