Pilot walks away from helicopter crash south of Arcadia

Michael Milliron, 78, was able to remove himself from the wreckage and walk on his own back to the highway when after his helicopter crashed in a field south of Arcadia on Monday morning.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Milliron had been spraying a corn field with the Bell 206 Jet Ranger when the engine suddenly quit and the helicopter went down in the field.

The accident occurred around 9:29 a.m., and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office along with the Arcadia and Halbur fire departments and Carroll Rescue responded to the scene.

The crash site is approximately one-quarter mile south of 210th Street and Delta Avenue on the west side of Delta.

Milliron was checked out by Carroll Rescue and then transported by private vehicle to St. Anthony’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injures.