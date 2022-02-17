Pirates on stage tonight at 7 p.m.

Members of the Denison Middle School cast of the musical “The Pirates of Penzance JR” conduct a dress rehearsal at the high school’s Fine Arts Center on Saturday, in preparation for their performance at 7 p.m. this Thursday, February 17. Over 50 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will perform in the musical, which features music and lyrics by Sir William S. Gilbert, and music by Sir Arthur S. Sullivan. Set on the rocky coast of Cornwall, England, “The Pirates of Penzance JR” begins with a group of pirates celebrating the birthday of one of their own, Frederic, who has reached his 21st year and decides to set out on his own and become an upstanding citizen, which may even mean bringing the pirates to justice. Tickets cost $2 for adults and $1 for students and are available at the door. Photo by Gordon Wolf