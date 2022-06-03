Plants for the sculptures

More than 50 plants found a new home at the Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) sculpture at the corner of Highway 30 and 20th Street in Denison on Thursday. WIBIO members did the planting as part of an annual beautification project. Seven varieties of plants were placed around the front of the sculptures – roses, liatris, orange rocket barberry, dianthus, Karl Forester, blue rug juniper and willetta. Fine Line buckthorn was planted behind the wall at the sculpture to create a more aesthetic view. Denison Hardscapes is donating a poured border, and black mulch will cover the ground in the planting area. WIBIO members pictured are Lori Wehle, Shani Bonner, Pam Soseman and Julie Schmidt. Photo by Gordon Wolf