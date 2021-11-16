Platts making a move to Bondurant; looking for a buyer for The Junkery

“She soon ran out of room, but she was liking what she was doing,” Lynn said. “That led us to look at places, and this place appeared.”

The building had been vacant for a while, and owner Scott Ferguson was anxious to get something in it.

“He was cooperative and helped us,” Lynn said. “We took over the lease on July 1 (2013) and we opened the first week in August. In between, we were sometimes going to three sales a weekend because we really didn’t have a whole lot of inventory to start with.”

“It’s just like a house – you accumulate,” Ann said. “Scott Ferguson was so good to us to let us try this out. We didn’t know what we would see in profits or if we could make rent. He was very supportive of us doing this and made it possible for us. After he passed, Deb and Joe (Ferguson) have continued and have been wonderful people to rent from.”

When they first opened the shop, they filled the upper level but the lower level was empty.

“When we started this, we walked through here and thought we’d have so much storage,” Ann said.

“But now every corner downstairs and every corner upstairs is filled up,” Lynn said.