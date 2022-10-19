 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police Beat 10-18-2022

  • 0
DBR Police Beat Graphic

Arrests

October 12: Matthew Gregory Knowles, 52, of Charter Oak, was arrested at Dollar Tree in Denison for violating a court-issued protective order.

October 13, 9:49 p.m.: Anthony Gene Peters, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)-1st offense.

Accident

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

October 13, 1:35 p.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Avenue C. Benedict John Swertzic, 71, of Denison, was driving a white 2021 Honda CR-V north from the Pizza Hut parking lot and was making a left turn onto Avenue C. He turned into a maroon 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was being driven west on Avenue C by Michelle Lou Lemker, 54, of Deloit. Swertzic reported not seeing Lemker’s vehicle before striking it. No one was injured. Lemker’s vehicle received $750 damage to the rear driver’s side. Swertzic’s vehicle received $750 damage to the front passenger side corner.

People are also reading…

Other calls

October 13, 1:15 p.m.: Sheriff James Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a lost or stolen license plate. The owner of the vehicle reported that the back plate was missing when he got his vehicle out of storage.

October 13, 4:26 p.m.: The Manilla Fire Department was paged for a field fire at 150th Street and Bluebird.

October 13, 7:11 p.m.: Lt. Todd Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a brown and white cow out on Donna Reed Road north of S Avenue, Manilla. He checked Donna Reed Road from S Avenue to Q Avenue and was unable to locate any cow out.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terence R. Boeck

Terence R. Boeck

Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Richard “Dick” Peters

Richard “Dick” Peters

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Peters, 88, of Denison, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Imma…

Curtiss Bruhn

Curtiss Bruhn

Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funer…

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Costumed characters roamed Nelson Park for first-ever trick-or-treat at the campgrounds. The event was from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving