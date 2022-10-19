Police Beat 10-18-2022

Arrests

October 12: Matthew Gregory Knowles, 52, of Charter Oak, was arrested at Dollar Tree in Denison for violating a court-issued protective order.

October 13, 9:49 p.m.: Anthony Gene Peters, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)-1st offense.

Accident

October 13, 1:35 p.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Avenue C. Benedict John Swertzic, 71, of Denison, was driving a white 2021 Honda CR-V north from the Pizza Hut parking lot and was making a left turn onto Avenue C. He turned into a maroon 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was being driven west on Avenue C by Michelle Lou Lemker, 54, of Deloit. Swertzic reported not seeing Lemker’s vehicle before striking it. No one was injured. Lemker’s vehicle received $750 damage to the rear driver’s side. Swertzic’s vehicle received $750 damage to the front passenger side corner.

Other calls

October 13, 1:15 p.m.: Sheriff James Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a lost or stolen license plate. The owner of the vehicle reported that the back plate was missing when he got his vehicle out of storage.

October 13, 4:26 p.m.: The Manilla Fire Department was paged for a field fire at 150th Street and Bluebird.