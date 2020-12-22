Police Beat 12-22-2020

December 20: Sometime before 4:27 a.m., a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado K150 pickup was traveling east in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue South in Denison when the driver lost control and hit a parked trailer attached to a gray 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The driver of the Silverado pickup left the area without leaving any information behind. The pickup left a tire track that led the investigating officer to it; it was parked behind 832 3rd Avenue South. The pickup had damage mainly on the driver’s side, matching the damages caused to the trailer. As a result of the investigation, Seiner Andres Loarca Martin, 22, of Denison, was cited for failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident. The trailer that was hit received $2,000 damage and Loarca Martin’s pickup received $4,000 damage.