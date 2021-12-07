Police Beat 12-7-2021

Arrests and warrants
December 2, 11:03 a.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 27, of Denison, was arrested on two warrants.
December 2, 9:40 p.m.: Baltazar Chino, 22, and Efren Magana Garcia, 21, of Denison, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
December 5, 11:16 p.m.: Caine Michael Eubanks, 26, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
December 5, 1:40 a.m.: Israel Alvarado, 38, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Vandalism
December 3, 4 p.m.: Lexi Bainbridge reported an incident of vandalism on 210th Street, Denison.
Accidents
December 2, 1:50 p.m.: Gary Brian Quandt, 80, of Denison, was driving a red 2000 Ford Excursion west on Broadway in Denison and stopped at the 16th Street intersection. Shirley Ann Bengtson, 71, of Denison, was driving a blue 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass south on 16th Street and had stopped at the intersection with Broadway. Bengtson initiated a left turn onto Broadway as Quandt came off the stop and struck Bengtson’s vehicle. No one was injured. Bengston’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front driver side and could be driven away. Quandt’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the front driver side corner and also could be driven away.
December 2, 5:30 p.m.: Yovan Cardenas reported a vehicle versus deer accident that happened at M55/T Avenue. He was unable to locate the deer.
December 3, 4:55 p.m.: Lee Hanson reported a hit and run incident with no injuries at KCK’s in Schleswig.
December 4, 12:04 p.m.: Tamra Jackson reported a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 39 at mile marker 126.
December 4, 3:18 p.m.: Rebecca Marie Reeves, 29, of Spirit Lake, was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Sienna van, and Taylor Diane McIntyre, 24, of Council Bluffs, was driving a black 2018 Hyundai Elantra. The Reeves vehicle was behind the McIntyre vehicle as they approached the stop signs at the north intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 59 in Denison. Multiple cars were in line at the stop sign. One of the front cars braked abruptly which caused a chain reaction, which resulted in the Reeves vehicle hitting the McIntyre vehicle in the rear. McIntyre received suspected serious/incapacitating injuries and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance. Her vehicle received $500 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. The Reeves vehicle received $500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Reeves was cited for following too close.
Miscellaneous
December 2, 1:40 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported an erratic driver in a silver pickup going all over the road, speeding up and then slowing down, traveling southbound on Highway 39 from a point nine miles north of Denison.
December 2, 2:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Secondary Roads Department reported an accident at O Avenue and 210th Street, Arion.
December 2, 5:14 p.m.: The Storm Lake State Patrol Post reported a pursuit by a trooper northbound on North 10th Street in Denison. The vehicle ended up one-half mile west of 2796 C Avenue. The Kiron Fire Department and the Crawford County Ambulance were paged.
December 5, 4:11 p.m.: Jake Larson reported a possible reckless driver on Highway 59, Denison.