Police Beat 12-7-2021

December 4, 3:18 p.m.: Rebecca Marie Reeves, 29, of Spirit Lake, was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Sienna van, and Taylor Diane McIntyre, 24, of Council Bluffs, was driving a black 2018 Hyundai Elantra. The Reeves vehicle was behind the McIntyre vehicle as they approached the stop signs at the north intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 59 in Denison. Multiple cars were in line at the stop sign. One of the front cars braked abruptly which caused a chain reaction, which resulted in the Reeves vehicle hitting the McIntyre vehicle in the rear. McIntyre received suspected serious/incapacitating injuries and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance. Her vehicle received $500 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. The Reeves vehicle received $500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Reeves was cited for following too close.