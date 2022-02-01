Police Beat 2-1-2022

Arrests

January 29, 7:10 a.m.: Jose Noe Lucas Lucas, 28, of Charter Oak, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue North in Denison.

Accidents

January 26, 3:48 p.m.: Jocelin Ivett Portillo, 22, of Denison, was driving a gray 2018 Dodge Durango west on Highway 30 at about the 1700 block and was behind a gray 2012 Ford F150 pickup being driven by Jose Delores Cabrera Mejia, 33, of Denison. Cabrera Mejia made a sudden stop behind another vehicle that was waiting to turn left onto 17th Street. Portillo was unable to stop before her vehicle struck the rear of Cabrera Mejia’s pickup. Portillo was taken by ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for examination of a possible injury. At the time of the report, no injuries had been reported. Portillo’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; the officer arranged a tow. Cabrera Mejia’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Portillo was cited for following too close. Cabrera Mejia was cited for failure to prove security against liability and operating a non-registered vehicle.

January 29, 9:34 a.m.: Sharon Cue reported a vehicle versus deer accident that happened on county road L54. She said a deer struck her truck, causing damage to the front and left front quarter. She was driving north on L51 and was approximately six miles north of Highway 37 when the deer came out of the west ditch and struck her vehicle. Cue was not injured; the deer was deceased. Cue was able to drive her truck home. She called the sheriff’s office the next day and was advised since her vehicle was moved from the scene, no investigation would take place. She was also advised to contact her insurance provider.

January 29, 3:15 p.m.: Emily Elizabeth Ripp, 19, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a silver 2007 Honda Civic and was driving north on Highway 59/141 and was at the intersection with eastbound Highway 30. Ripp explained that she wasn’t familiar with the area and was looking for a gas station. She didn’t realize a stop sign was posted and collided with the front driver’s corner of a trailer being pulled by a red 2018 GMC K2500 Crew, which was being driven by Matthew Joseph Hanigan, 30, of Dunlap. Hanigan was driving through the intersection after leaving the stop sign and noticed Ripp’s vehicle collide with his trailer. The trailer received $500 damage to the rear driver side corner and could be driven away. Ripp’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front passenger side corner; a tow was arranged by the officer. Ripp had possible injuries (complaint of pain) was not transported. She was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.

January 30, 11:29 p.m.: Nevaeh Brown reported a vehicle in the ditch at Catherine Street and Grace Street, Arion. The investigating officer located the driver. The driver requested a tow. The vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.

Miscellaneous

January 27, 3:47 p.m.: A caller reported a stolen vehicle from Manilla. The vehicle was located. The incident report said it was a civil matter.

January 27, 10:18 p.m.: Joe Gorden reported a semi partially on the roadway with its flashers on, south of U Avenue on Highway 59 near Buck Grove. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

January 28, 12:27 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a black 2007 Honda Civic with no one around it at Highway 30 and 185th Street, Dow City.

January 28, 11:04 a.m.: Carroll County wanted to pick up a subject. The prisoner was transported from the Crawford County Jail to Westside to be transferred.

January 28, 8:06 p.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a dog bite. The report was taken.

January 28, 11:59 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported the transport of a transient had been completed, Highway 30, Vail. Lunch and food items had been purchased for the subject.

January 29, 5:39 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported animal neglect at a rural Charter Oak residence. A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office met with the complainant. The incident is under investigation.

January 29, 6:21 p.m.: Doug Melby reported an erratic driver at Ettleman’s in Dow City. The male subject was taken to the processing room to test for intoxication with a Spanish-speaking officer.

January 30, 12:04 p.m.: Tim Stropes reported dog issues on Cedar Avenue in Charter Oak.

January 30, 6:45 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported an erratic driver in Arion. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.