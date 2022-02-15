Police Beat 2-15-2022

Arrests and warrants

February 10, 7 p.m.: Nathanael Seth Herrin, 31, of Carroll, was arrested on two counts of theft in the fifth degree for taking two 375 milliliter bottles of Southern Comfort from Walmart in Denison. The bottles are worth $25 each.

February 12, 6:25 p.m.: During a traffic stop, Ashley Nicole May Sanders, 28, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and fraudulent use of plates. The traffic stop took place on Highway 59 north of the Highway 56/141 south junction in Denison.

February 12, 7:54 p.m.: Robert Andrew Clarence Boll, 47, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The warrant was served in Dow City.

February 13, 2:57 p.m.: Ryan Matthias Gollobit, 20, of Manning, was arrested for possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of tobacco-1st offense. The arrest took place at the city dump in Manilla.

Miscellaneous

February 11, 2:30 p.m.: James Bielfeldt reported a bank scam.

K9 deployments

February 11, 5:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Officer conducted a K9 deployment on Highway 59 north of the county line with Shelby County.