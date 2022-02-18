Police Beat 2-18-2022

Arrests, warrants and citations

February 13, 2:26 a.m.: Maribel Guzman, 41, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. She was also cited for speeding and having an open container. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

February 15, 6:40 p.m.: Kevin DeWolf reported a black Mustang parked on Lincoln Way east of Arion, possibly needing assistance, and that a black truck just pulled up next to the car, thinking the car was going to be vandalized. The black Mustang was registered to Chris Conto. The driver of the black pickup was Joseph Treinen. Treinen was cited for driving under suspension and his pickup was towed.

February 17, 6:03 a.m.: A warrant was served on Jason Louis Schiltz, 34, at Yes Way in Manilla. The warrant was served in connection with a charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree that was filed on January 13.

Fraud

February 16: Darrell Moeller reported that an unknown person or persons made $1,936.91 worth of unapproved charges to his First Bank Card. He was alerted to the fraudulent charges by First Bank Card. The location and time of the charges were not given to Moeller. The fraud department advised Moeller he would need a report from the police. Moeller was told an incident report would be filled out.

Accident

February 15, 11:51 p.m.: Hayden Meeves, 18, reported hitting a deer with his Dodge Journey at Highway 141/330th Street, Manilla.

Miscellaneous

February 14, 2:20 p.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported vandalism to a cell.

February 16, 9:54 a.m.: A city worker in Deloit reported finding some white power by the bus stop.

February 16, 2:55 p.m.: A report was called in about cattle out south of the Five Mile House south of Westside.

February 16, 6:27 p.m.: A report was called in about a male subject riding a dirt bike with no lights at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The investigating officer checked Country View for the dirt bike but was unable to locate it.

February 16, 8:22 p.m.: Harrison County reported a deer in the middle of the road at Highway 37 and 130th Street by Dunlap. The deer was removed from the roadway.