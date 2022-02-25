Police Beat 2-25-22

Arrests and citations

February 16, 12:36 a.m.: Dustin Lee Bigley, 42, of Denison was arrested on multiple charges. Charges are domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, and domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense, committed against the same victim; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury, and interference with official acts, committed against a Denison Police officer. The location of the offenses was an apartment on North 26th Street.

February 17, 6:04 p.m.: Sage Michael Angulo, 29, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on North 7th Street in Denison.

February 19, 1:40 a.m.: After a traffic stop on Highway 30 near the Tyson plant, Manuel Alexander Morales, 20, was cited for driving under suspension and given a warning for equipment.

February 19, 12 p.m.: A red 2002 BMW, owned by Amy Sue Jones, of Harlan, was stolen from the ACE Rent-To-Own lot. The vehicle, valued at $5,000, was recovered and Nathanael Seth Herrin, 31, of Carroll, was arrested for theft in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. Court records also show that he was also charged with criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, also a class D felony, and for driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

February 19, 6:47 p.m.: On 7th Street, near the Siemer laundromat, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo for not having plates. Amy Lynn Presley, 28, was cited for driving under suspension.

February 20, 10:54 a.m.: Abla Koudadje Tekle, 48, of Denison, was arrested for assault committed against a victim at a hotel on North 7th Street in Denison.

February 21, 4:05 p.m.: James Bernard Schiltz, 61, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense occurred on 3rd Avenue North in Denison.

February 21, 8:43 p.m.: After a traffic stop, Fermin Anothony Acosta, 28, and Agustin Kevin Morales, 19, were arrested for possession of marijuana-1st offense. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 59 at the Shelby County line.

February 22, 8:03 a.m.: Alvin S. Tippitt, 36, and Jessica Elizabeth Hazelwood, both of Cleburne, Arkansas, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior, at the Travelodge in Denison.

Accidents

February 17, 8:07 a.m.: Fabian Flores Herrera, 17, of Denison, was driving a brown 2013 Honda Civic east on Highway 30 in Denison and was turning left to travel north on 17th Street. He turned in front of a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox being driven west in the outside lane of Highway 30 by Todd Jerry Danner, 55, of Westside. Flores Herrera said he did not see Danner’s vehicle coming as there were oncoming cars turning left to go south on 17th Street. No one was injured. Danner’s vehicle received $3,000 damage and Flores Herrera’s vehicle received $4,000 damage. Both vehicles could be driven away. Flores Herrera was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.

February 21, 6:07 p.m.: Jonathan Alberto Zamago, 23, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala east on Highway 30 and was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Highway 30 and South 11th Street in Denison. Reagan Marie Harris, 17, of Dunlap, was driving a gold 2008 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 30 and came up behind Zamago’s vehicle. Harris stated that she stopped behind Zamago’s vehicle and while stopped was sending a text message. She saw that Zamago’s vehicle move forward, and without looking if the light had changed, started going forward and ran into the back of Zamago’s car. Zamago complained of his neck being sore when the investigating officer spoke with him. Zamago’s car received $1,500 damage and Harris’s car received $1,000 damage. Harris was cited for failure to reduce speed to a reasonable and proper rate.

Fire calls

February 18, 4:05: A shed was reported on fire at 2769 Highway 59, Denison. The Crawford County Ambulance was called to the scene and the sheriff’s office was called for traffic control.

February 20, 1:24 a.m.: A caller reported the smell of smoke coming from the ceiling at a residence on Bergen Street in Vail. The three occupants of the residence were advised to get out of the house until the fire department arrived. Departments from Vail, Westside, Denison and Manilla were paged through the CAD system, and the Crawford County Ambulance was paged.

Miscellaneous

February 18, 11:02 p.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail called for a subject to be patted down.

February 20, 9:07 p.m.: The Crawford County dispatch was called about an incident of harassment; three female juveniles were posting stuff on Facebook and Snapchat. All parties were advised to stop.

February 21, 11:13 a.m.: A caller reported that a horse trailer unhooked from a truck and was blocking the road at Highway 30 and the 2 Mile Road near Dow City.

February 21, 12:39 p.m.: Spencer Greene reported that a blue Chevrolet pickup with a white box and two antennas up front was speeding on Highway 30 by Andersons Ethanol. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

February 21, 2:49 p.m.: Monona County dispatch reported that the Mapleton Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle traveling east on E16 from Mapleton. The pursuit was called off.

February 21, 3:40 p.m.: Dave Malone reported finding a female hunting dog in Boyer. The dog was taken to the animal pound.

February 22, 4:43 p.m.: Michelle Major, of Westside, called in a report about a neglected dog.

February 23, 2:23 p.m.: Mackenzie Jorgensen reported an incident of identity theft. Checks were issued to Hy-Vee but she did not have paper checks for a checking account. The bank needs an incident report for their records. She was advised of steps to take to get her personal information changed.