Police Beat 2-4-2022

Arrests

January 29, 7:04 p.m.: Roman Molina Lona, 48, was arrested for operating while under the influence-1st offense.

Accidents

January 31, 2:15 p.m.: Monte Ray Lapel, 82, of Vail, was backing a black 2004 Ford Explorer XLT from a parking stall in front of the Crawford County Courthouse at 12th and Broadway. He reported pushing the gas pedal instead of the intended brake pedal, and his vehicle passed in front of a blue 2006 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup which was traveling west on Broadway. Lapel’s Ford Explorer collided with the Ford pickup before continuing across the street and sideswiping a gray 2013 Toyota Sienna which was stopped at the stop sign at 12th and Broadway. The driver of the Ford pickup was Elian Garcia Garcia, 22, of Denison, and the driver of the Toyota Sienna was Patricia Del Carmen Castro Aguilar, 43, of Denison. No one was injured. Lapel’s Ford Explorer received $3,000 damage and was considered totaled; an officer arranged a tow. Garcia Garcia’s Ford pickup received $2,000 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Castro Aguilar’s Toyota received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and could be driven away. Lapel was cited for unsafe backing. Garcia Garcia was cited for driving under suspension. Castro Aguilar was cited for failure to prove security against liability.

February 2, 11:26 a.m.: Dennis Fineran reported a vehicle versus deer accident that happened on Boyer Boulevard near F Avenue. He reported he was traveling south on Deloit Boulevard last week at approximately 6:15 p.m. when he struck two deer while driving his 1994 Dodge Ram 4-wheel-drive truck, causing over $3,700 damage to the front end of the vehicle.

February 2, 8:05 p.m.: Jeremiah Allen, 22, of Danbury was driving a black 2006 Pontiac G6 and Brenda Marie Wimmer, 57, of Mapleton, was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. Both were traveling west on Highway 30 and were at the South 9th Street intersection in Denison. Allen crossed the lane that Wimmer was traveling in. His vehicle made contact with the driver’s side front fender of Wimmer’s Chevrolet, causing $1,000 damage. Allen’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side. No one was injured. Allen was cited for failure to prove security against liability (accident), improper use of lanes and violation of an instruction permit limitation.

Miscellaneous

January 31, 9:24 a.m.: The county attorney’s office reported an unruly individual on the third floor of the courthouse.

January 31, 5:40 p.m.: A caller reported a semitractor tire possibly on fire on Highway 39, Kiron. The Kiron Fire Department was paged.

February 1, 7:32 a.m.: Cody Jerrard reported a trailer in need of assistance in the roadway at Highway 141 and 370th Street, Aspinwall.

February 1, 1:06 p.m.: Gregg Knowles reported a subject in a van parked very close to the railroad tracks on Highway 30, Denison.