Police Beat 2-8-2022

Arrests

January 31: Travis Scot Clark, 32, of Carroll, was arrested for driving while barred and driving while license under suspension and was cited for dark window or windshield. He was also arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The traffic stop took place on Avenue C near Walmart in Denison.

February 6, 10:21 p.m.: Nathan Albert Groth, 26, was arrested for OWI-1st offense and was given a written warning for having a headlight out. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 141 west of the north Highway 59 junction.

Scam

February 3, 6:30 p.m.: Julie Schechinger reported that she received a message/email claiming a purchase from Amazon would be charged to her account in the amount of $915 for a phone. She advised to cancel her credit card, which she had, and to contact credit bureaus to monitor for irregular activity.

Miscellaneous

February 3, 9:10 p.m.: Carlos Castillo, owner of the gas station in Charter Oak, called in a report about a suspicious person and vehicle at the gas station.

February 4, 12:30 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment at Hy-Vee.

February 4, 10:23 a.m.: An unidentified caller reported an erratic diver by Ettleman’s in Dow City. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.