Police Beat 3-1-2022

Arrests and warrants

February 25, 6:50 p.m.: Sage Michael Angulo, 29, of Denison, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.

February 26, 3:22 p.m.: Brett Pryor was arrested for operating while intoxicated and eluding. He was traveling north on Highway 59 from Defiance.

February 27, 9:38 p.m.: Sonia Esquival was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

February 27, 10:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gladiola Medrano on a warrant and transported her to the Carroll County line.

February 27, 10:29 p.m.: Guillermo Hernandez was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

Accident

February 26, 11:19 a.m.: Griseldo Madera Ramirez, 18, of Denison, was driving a green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 west on Highway 30 and was turning left to go south on Main Street. While turning, Madera Ramirez’s vehicle was struck by a red 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup, being driven east on Highway 30 by Bernabe L. Nolasco, 52, of Denison. Madera Ramirez admitted he did not see Nolasco’s vehicle before he turned. Nolasco’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Madera Ramirez’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front passenger side and was considered totaled. It was towed. Madera Ramirez was cited for failure to yield on a left turn and failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident.

Miscellaneous

February 25, 6:50 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver on Highway 30 headed to Dow City. The responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

February 26, 9:37 p.m.: A caller reported that a subject was walking on Highway 39 north of Kiron. The responding officer was unable to locate the subject.

February 26, 11:16 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported at T Avenue and 330th Street, Manilla. The investigating officer reported that the vehicle’s tire had blown and the subjects were waiting for a ride. The ride arrived and the vehicle was left until the morning.

February 28, 4:01 a.m.: Logan Dahm reported a person walking along Highway 59 by R Avenue. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office gave Joseph Treinen a ride to Denison.