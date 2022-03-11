Police Beat 3-11-2022

Arrest

February 28, 5:46 a.m.: Joel Allen Stapleton, 45, of Denison, was arrested on an Ida County warrant

Identity theft

March 8, 2 p.m.: Marvel Heistand, of Denison, reported a case of identity theft. Sometime around December 16, 2021, an unknown person opened a credit card in her name through the company SoFi Personal Loan Company, of Los Angeles, California. She was out of town for a while and was unaware that someone had opened this credit card in her name until she received a phone call from SoFi stating she owed $12,000. Heistand never opened an account with this company and is unaware of how this person was able to get her information. The company never received her Social Security number but they got her name, email and phone number.

Theft

March 8, 2:41 p.m.: Brandon Mullicane reported an incident of theft in Charter Oak.

Accidents

March 7, 5:45 a.m.: Maria Guadalupe Valle Velasquez, 38, of Denison, reported that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident. She said she was driving her white 2011 GMC Sierra pickup north on North 7th Street in Denison and the vehicles in front of her stopped suddenly. She swerved to move away from another vehicle and struck the back of it. The other vehicle left the scene and Valle Velasquez stated that she rear-ended it. Valle Velazquez’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side.

March 7, 7:55 a.m.: Even Manuel Jeronimo Escalante, 18, of Denison was backing a black 2005 Chevrolet K1500 pickup from a driveway on 6th Avenue North in Denison. He explained that the back and side windows of his vehicle were covered with snow and that he couldn’t see the snowplow when he was backing out of the driveway. His vehicle made contact with the side of the snowplow and hood and fender. Jeremy Wayne McKinney, 33, of Manilla, was plowing snow with a blue 1998 International truck, traveling east while plowing snow. He came over a hill and noticed a pickup backing out of a driveway and stopped. The pickup continued to back up and made contact with the snowplow. No one was injured. The snowplow received $2,500 damage and Jeronimo Escalante’s pickup received $300 damage to the rear driver side corner. Jeronimo Escalante was cited for driving with obstructed view or control.

March 9, 6:14 p.m.: Kristin Marie Bissen, 16, of Dunlap, was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Impala east on Highway 30 in Denison. She changed lanes and sideswiped a maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 being driven by Ernesto Prado Ramirez, 22, of Denison. No one was injured. Prado Ramirez’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the middle driver side. Bissen’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side. Bissen was cited for making an improper lane change.

Miscellaneous