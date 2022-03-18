Police Beat 3-18-2022

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that on the night of March 13, someone dumped a lot of used oil on very large stretches of gravel road. The direction of travel started on 130th Street between O and P avenues, then west onto O Avenue for two miles, then south on 110th Street for three miles, then east on R Avenue for a mile, then south on 120th Street for two miles, when west on T Avenue for a mile and then north on 110th Street for a mile. The DNR was notified. Someone reported seeing a white Ford pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer that was hauling 10 totes covered in oil go past his residence the evening of March 13.