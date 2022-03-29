Police Beat 3-29-2022

Arrests and charges

March 16, 5:25 p.m.: Moises Alexander Carrera, 27, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

March 17: Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson reported that Joshua David Cade, 37, was charged for leaving the state before his sentencing.

March 19, 8:35 p.m.: Matthew Ray Oney, 35, was charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the offense was on Cedar Avenue in Charter Oak.

March 20, 2:43 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Denison Police Department units with a male subject who was damaging property and who took off eastbound on 2nd Avenue North in Denison. Austin Hall was taken to the Crawford County Jail for mittimus. The incident report charges are pending.

March 20, 7:48 a.m.: Karina Schroeder, 22, was stopped for a traffic violation. Schroeder had a warrant out of Lincoln, Nebraska, for forgery. Lincoln was willing to extradite. Schroeder was arrested on the active warrant and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

March 21, 5:06 a.m.: A warrant was served on Charles Allen Greene, 24, for failure to appear on the original charge of domestic assault. Bail was set at $300.

March 27, 1:06 a.m.: Virgilio Lopez Castro, 47, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South Main Street in Denison.

March 27, 2:31 p.m.: Ernesto Prado Ramirez, 22, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was listed as a bar/nightclub on Avenue C in Denison.

March 26, 2:35 p.m.: Ronald Anderson Rodriguez Rivera was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked and OWI-2nd offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

March 28, 5:21 a.m.: Wendy Hernandez, 33, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Highway 39 north of Vernon Voss Road.

Thefts and vandalism

Mach 19, 9:11 a.m.: Donna Buffington reported the theft of a red and black lunch bag from her vehicle. The vehicle was parked at her residence along Highway 141, Charter Oak. Inside the bag was her license, registration and title to the vehicle. Other miscellaneous cards were also in the lunch bag. She last saw the bag at about 1:30 a.m. and noticed the bag missing at 9:20 a.m.

March 20, 6:55 p.m.: Jeff Dungan reported property stolen in Arion. The list of property is composed of 15 fishing poles, fishing gear, a green kayak, a Craftsman riding lawn mower and a bag of tools.

March 21: Stacy Boyens reported an incident of vandalism in Kiron.

March 22, 4:40 p.m.: Kurt Seuntjens reported a truck stolen in Danbury. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

March 25, 7:15 a.m.: Paul Hawkins reported a truck stolen in Manilla.

March 26, 9:14 a.m.: Jeff Sievertsen reported an incident of theft at an address on 300th Street, Manilla.

March 27, 11:49 p.m.: Blake Westphalen reported that a door to an apartment on Fir Circle, Schleswig, was broken. He believes it happened sometime in the last two weeks.

Accidents

March 20, 8:20 p.m.: Beau Jacobsen, 40, reported a deer versus vehicle accident. He was driving a white 2021 Equinox and hit a deer on Highway 59 near R Avenue.

March 20, 8:33 p.m.: Sheryl Stenoien, 66, reported a deer versus vehicle accident. She was driving a silver 2002 Volkswagen Jetta when she hit a deer on Highway 39 just north of Buffalo Road.

March 25, 3:54 p.m.: Liseth Acevedo-Miranda, 34, of Denison, was driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on North 7th Street in Denison when her vehicle was bumped from behind by another vehicle and then was hit again harder. She said the driver of the other vehicle pulled over, the subjects in the vehicle got out and began to scream at her. The vehicle then left the scene. The front plate of the vehicle was left behind. The vehicle, a red 2000 Lincoln Continental, was located behind Park Motel and towed to the impound per investigation.

March 28, 4:30 a.m.: Liliana Molina reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 30 west of 300th Street, Denison. Minimal damage was done to the vehicle. The deer was deceased.

Miscellaneous

March 17, 6:36 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Grace Street in Arion. The investigating officer spoke with the owner, asked the owner to move the vehicle and to not park on the traveled portion of the roadway.

March 20, 6:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Ida County in a shooting incident in Battle Creek in which one person was injured.

March 20, 6:20 p.m.: A caller reporting finding drugs in a bag on North Price Street in Dow City and wanted a deputy to take possession of the items. The drugs were confiscated and destroyed.

March 20, 9:05 p.m.: A caller reported a four-wheeler with no lights on driving around Dow City and making a lot of noise. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

March 21, 3:47 p.m.: Bill Hrabik reported a large amount of trash being dumped in the creek two miles south of Highway 30 on 330th Street, Vail. The DNR will be contacted.

March 21, 8:09 p.m.: A controlled burn was reported on Avenue D, Schleswig. Ricketts fire personnel was advised. They spoke with the subject and advised it was OK as long as he watched it.

March 21, 10:24 p.m.: A report was called in about cows out at Highway 30 and Westcott Road. Law enforcement assisted Pat Corey with locating cows. He was able to locate one cow and returned it to its pen.

March 22, 6:36 p.m.: Mary Phillips reported cows out along 380th Street, Manning. The cows were put back in by their owner.

March 23, 10:06 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at D Avenue and Highway 39, Kiron. No injuries were reported; only a tow was needed. Patino Towing was contacted. Law enforcement assisted and said the vehicle did not go into the ditch; it was just stuck in the mud.

March 24, 3:51 a.m.: A caller reported a dark blue Ford Escape driving recklessly northbound on Kenwood Highway, Dow City. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

March 24, 12:08 p.m.: A caller reported seven or eight red cows with white faces out on Q Avenue, Dow City.

March 24, 6:13 p.m.: A caller reported furniture and TVs in the roadway at 230th Street and Vernon Voss Road, Schleswig. John Powell advised some furniture was near H Avenue and Vernon Voss Road as well. The items were moved to the side of the roadway. The county was advised to see if it could pick up the items the next day.

March 24, 9:44 p.m.: A caller reported a red Jeep having issues on the eastbound lane of Highway 30 near Arion. The caller believed the Jeep was off the traveled portion of the road. Law enforcement gave the subject a ride to Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The subject believed the vehicle was out of fuel.

March 26, 11:38 p.m.: Maria Franco reported loud neighbors at Country View Mobile Home Park. The investigating officer spoke with the subjects and advised them to keep the music down and not to be yelling.

Dog bite