Police Beat 4-1-2022

Arrests

March 25, 2:42 p.m.: Adrian Magana, 30, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-2nd offense, violation of a no-contact order and two counts of child endangerment. The location of the offense was a residence on 1st Avenue North in Denison. According to Iowa Courts Online, Magana’s court-appointed attorney moved for a bond reduction. The court set the bond reduction hearing for 11:30 a.m. on April 11. Assistant Crawford County Attorney Martha Sibbel filed a resistance to the motion for a bond review on Thursday. An arraignment in the case was set for April 11 at 9:30 a.m.

March 28, 10:27 a.m.: Zaira Ivette Monge, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for disorderly conduct - disruption of lawful assembly, and interference with official acts at the Crawford County Courthouse. She was released on $600 cash bail on March 30. She is to appear in court at 9 a.m. on April 8.

March 28, 9:34 p.m.: Krystal Lee Schooley, 34, of Kiron, and Allen Thomas Price, 31, of Denison, were arrested and charged with the following offenses: interference with official acts, trespass-1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine. Seized were two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

March 30, 3:44 p.m.: Carroll County reported a crime system hit confirmation. Joshua Leonard Rosburg, 35, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail in Denison. Iowa court records show an order to issue a bench warrant on March 23 for violation of probation on the original charge of burglary in the 1st degree.

Thefts

March 30, 10:40 a.m.: Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman reported that sometime between March 17 and 28, signs have been stolen from the following locations.

w H Avenue between 310th and 320th streets, minimum road maintenance Level B road sign

w F Avenue between 320th and 330th streets, two “School Bus Stop Ahead” signs

w G Avenue and Boyer Boulevard, advance railroad crossing sign

w J Avenue and 250th Street, 3-ton weight limit sign

w 320th Street and D Avenue: advance railroad crossing sign

w 253rd Street and K Avenue, Level C Service sign

Accidents

March 30, 3:08 p.m.: Ricardo Casillas-Comparan Jr., 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup and was stopped, facing east on 6th Avenue North. Casillas-Comparan admitted he did not see a vehicle traveling north when he pulled onto North 20th Street. His vehicle struck the driver’s side door of a silver 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Autumn Rose Nemitz, 18, of Denison. No one was injured. Nemitz’s vehicle received $1,500 damage. Casillas-Comparan’s vehicle received $1,600 damage to the front passenger side. Casillas-Comparan was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.

March 31, 5:43 p.m.: Sean Brown reported a rollover accident on Highway 30 west of Westside.

Miscellaneous

March 28, 7:28 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious vehicle - a silver vehicle similar to a Ford station wagon, at 280th Street and Q Avenue, Denison.

March 28, 7:43 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person - a male subject walking along 253rd Street, Denison, wearing a red hat, sweatshirt and backpack. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.

March 29, 12:50 p.m.: Josh Burns reported a truck and trailer blocking the roadway on Highway 39, Kiron.

March 29, 12:59 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an agency assist for a male in a white crossover vehicle driving around the lot at Vetter Equipment. The incident report said the subject appeared to be lost or confused.

March 29, 9:39 a.m.: A caller reported 20-30 head of black cattle with orange tags out at 170th Street and W Avenue, Dow City. The incident report said Clay Shumate was contacted as the cattle were possibly his.

March 30, 5:42 p.m.: A caller reported two juvenile males with no driver’s licenses driving around Charter Oak.