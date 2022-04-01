Police Beat 4-1-2022

Arrests
March 25, 2:42 p.m.: Adrian Magana, 30, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-2nd offense, violation of a no-contact order and two counts of child endangerment. The location of the offense was a residence on 1st Avenue North in Denison. According to Iowa Courts Online, Magana’s court-appointed attorney moved for a bond reduction. The court set the bond reduction hearing for 11:30 a.m. on April 11. Assistant Crawford County Attorney Martha Sibbel filed a resistance to the motion for a bond review on Thursday. An arraignment in the case was set for April 11 at 9:30 a.m.
March 28, 10:27 a.m.: Zaira Ivette Monge, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for disorderly conduct - disruption of lawful assembly, and interference with official acts at the Crawford County Courthouse. She was released on $600 cash bail on March 30. She is to appear in court at 9 a.m. on April 8.
March 28, 9:34 p.m.: Krystal Lee Schooley, 34, of Kiron, and Allen Thomas Price, 31, of Denison, were arrested and charged with the following offenses: interference with official acts, trespass-1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine. Seized were two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.
March 30, 3:44 p.m.: Carroll County reported a crime system hit confirmation. Joshua Leonard Rosburg, 35, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail in Denison. Iowa court records show an order to issue a bench warrant on March 23 for violation of probation on the original charge of burglary in the 1st degree.
Thefts
March 30, 10:40 a.m.: Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman reported that sometime between March 17 and 28, signs have been stolen from the following locations.
w H Avenue between 310th and 320th streets, minimum road maintenance Level B road sign
w F Avenue between 320th and 330th streets, two “School Bus Stop Ahead” signs
w G Avenue and Boyer Boulevard, advance railroad crossing sign
w J Avenue and 250th Street, 3-ton weight limit sign
w 320th Street and D Avenue: advance railroad crossing sign
w 253rd Street and K Avenue, Level C Service sign
Accidents
March 30, 3:08 p.m.: Ricardo Casillas-Comparan Jr., 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup and was stopped, facing east on 6th Avenue North. Casillas-Comparan admitted he did not see a vehicle traveling north when he pulled onto North 20th Street. His vehicle struck the driver’s side door of a silver 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Autumn Rose Nemitz, 18, of Denison. No one was injured. Nemitz’s vehicle received $1,500 damage. Casillas-Comparan’s vehicle received $1,600 damage to the front passenger side. Casillas-Comparan was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.
March 31, 5:43 p.m.: Sean Brown reported a rollover accident on Highway 30 west of Westside.
Miscellaneous
March 28, 7:28 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious vehicle - a silver vehicle similar to a Ford station wagon, at 280th Street and Q Avenue, Denison.
March 28, 7:43 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person - a male subject walking along 253rd Street, Denison, wearing a red hat, sweatshirt and backpack. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.
March 29, 12:50 p.m.: Josh Burns reported a truck and trailer blocking the roadway on Highway 39, Kiron.
March 29, 12:59 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an agency assist for a male in a white crossover vehicle driving around the lot at Vetter Equipment. The incident report said the subject appeared to be lost or confused.
March 29, 9:39 a.m.: A caller reported 20-30 head of black cattle with orange tags out at 170th Street and W Avenue, Dow City. The incident report said Clay Shumate was contacted as the cattle were possibly his.
March 30, 5:42 p.m.: A caller reported two juvenile males with no driver’s licenses driving around Charter Oak.
March 30, 9:31 p.m.: Maria Franco reported she had received notifications on camera that a human image/face has been detected at her residence at Country View Mobile Home Park. The investigating officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone. No footprints were in the snow to show that anyone had been there.