Police Beat 4-12-2022

Arrests

April 8, 2:21 p.m.: Ida County reported serving a warrant on Zackary Daniel Pullen, 25. Court records show that the warrant was served in connection with a case on the original charge of operating while under the influence-2nd offense, filed in September 2019, followed by the charge of violation of probation filed in February 2021.

April 8, 6:41 p.m.: Atem Manyiel Anyoun, 44, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant out of Woodbury County. A search of the Woodbury County website shows an outstanding warrant for violation of probation from August 2021.

April 8, 11:02 p.m.: Christian Josue Resendiz Araujo, 27, of Denison, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-1st offense. The location of the offense was at a residence on South 9th Street in Denison.

April 9, 2:25 a.m.: Marco Stefan Martinez, 26, of Mission, Texas, was arrested for a controlled substance violation – cocaine. The location of the offense was on South 14th Street in Denison.

April 9, 9 p.m.: Eric James Bieler, 24, of Dow City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Avenue B in Denison.

Theft and fraud

April 10, 11:33 a.m.: Lori Ortiz reported an incident of Social Security fraud.

Accidents

April 8, 1:40 p.m.: Darcy Boettger reported that August Boettger rolled his struck on Q Avenue, Denison, and was taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

April 8, 3:15 p.m.: Sadie Ann Haberberger, 16, of Kiron, was driving a blue 2014 Buick Encore east in the Denison High School parking lot. She said that she moved forward and stopped due to traffic coming on North 16th Street. A white 2011 GMC 2500 pickup being driven by Hugo Thomas Boettger, 95, of Arion, struck the rear of Haberberger’s vehicle. According to the accident report, Boettger explained he wasn’t paying attention and didn’t notice that Haberberger’s vehicle had stopped in front of him. Haberberger went up the street so Boettger didn’t think they had damage and left. No one was injured. Haberberger’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the rear driver side corner. Boettger’s pickup was not damaged.

April 11, 7:06 a.m.: A report was called in about a vehicle on its top in a ditch at 250th Street and S Avenue, Denison, with no one around the vehicle.

Miscellaneous

April 8, 4:32 p.m.: Tracy Ehlers reported an incident of criminal mischief.

April 9, 2:05 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on 14th Street near the library in Denison.

April 9, 8:50 a.m.: Sac County reported a reckless driver on Highway 39 just north of the county line. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

April 9, 7:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on Highway 39 north of Deloit.

April 10, 8:24 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorist assist on Highway 39 at the bridge south of Deloit. The assist involved getting a tire changed so the motorist could get back on the road.