Police Beat 4-15-2022

Arrest

April 6, 11:38 a.m.: Michael Lopez-Palmer, 21, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for violation of probation.

Theft

Eric Gehling, of Vail, reported the theft of a package. The incident report said that the U.S. Postal Service said it was delivered to his front door on Wednesday, April 6. He never got the package. The package contained an oil change kit ordered through eBay and was valued at about $57.

Accident

A report was called in about a semi roll-over on Vernon Voss Road west of 253rd Street, Denison. There were no injuries and no need for a deputy for report.

Miscellaneous

April 11, 4:56 p.m.: A report was called in about the dumping of waste. No location was listed on the report.

April 12, 9:10 p.m.: A caller reported a tree in the roadway at Highway 141 and the Moeller Corner, Charter Oak.