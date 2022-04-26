Police Beat 4-22-2022

Arrests

April 20, 10:13 p.m.: Jaime Lupian was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The arrested took place at Tuckers Pond in Denison.

April 23, 12:02 a.m.: William Soll, 42, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant at 2047 U Avenue, Dow City.

April 24, 7:44 p.m.: Cristian Ortiz Garcia, 23, of Denison, was arrested on two Crawford County warrants. The location was on South 14th Street in Denison.

April 24, 8:10 p.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 28, of Denison, was arrested for possession of marijuana-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.

Accidents

April 14: Sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., a brown 2014 Buick Enclave SUV was damaged in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle is owned by a Walmart employee who noticed the damage during a lunch break around 11 a.m. on April 15 when unable to open the passenger side door. At the time of the report, the Denison Police Department was waiting on Walmart to review camera footage. The SUV received $1,000 damage to the middle passenger side.

April 19, 8:53 p.m.: Angela Kay Albertsen, 51, of Manning, was driving a silver 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis east on Highway 30 when the vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle received $1,200 damage to the front middle. Albertsen was not injured.

April 21, 12:51 p.m.: Patsy Ruth Seieroe, 89, of Ute, was driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV and Christopher Allen Crews, 27, of Vail, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer. They were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 59 at the intersection with Highway 39; Seieroe was traveling south and making a left turn onto Highway 39. After viewing the dash cam footage from the semi, it was determined that Seieroe did not stop at the stop sign and turned in front of the semitractor-trailer. No one was injured. Seieroe’s vehicle received $10,000 damage and was disabled; a tow was arranged by the investigating police officer. The semitractor-trailer received $150 damage.

April 21, 4:27 p.m.: Robert Lee Huisinga, 72, of Denison, was backing a white 2012 Ford Fusion from the parking lot at Oakwood Manor and did not realize the direction in which he was headed. He said he thought he was clear of everything and then he hit a white 2021 Honda Pilot SUV. The owner of the SUV was inside the apartment complex at the time of the accident. Huisinga said the accident was his fault and that it was his friend’s vehicle. At the time of the accident, no proof of insurance was in the vehicle and Huisinga was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident. He was asked to bring proof of insurance to the police department later on April 21 or on April 22.

April 22, 5 p.m.: Max Aaron Lawrence, 24, of Dunlap, was backing a red 2016 Chevrolet Suburban from a driveway on 9th Avenue North in Denison when his vehicle struck the driver’s front corner of a black 2012 Acura that was parked on the north side of the street. Lawrence admitted that he did not see the Acura while backing. The Acura received $1,400 damage to the front driver side corner. Lawrence’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner.

April 22, 5:40 p.m.: Brenda Blanche Beck, 60, of Aurora, Colorado, had driven a blue 2016 Toyta SUV from Colorado and was tired; she didn’t realize a stop sign was posted at the intersection of Highway 59 and Arrowhead Drive in Denison. She was traveling west on Highway 59 when her vehicle ran into the rear of a black 2001 Acura driven by Samuel James Corbin, 42, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Corbin was also westbound and was sitting at the stop sign; he saw Beck’s vehicle coming up fast in his rearview mirror when his vehicle was struck by Beck’s vehicle. No one was injured. Corbin’s vehicle received $5,000 damage and was considered totaled. Beck’s vehicle received $10,000 damage and was also considered totaled. The officer arranged a tow for each vehicle. Beck was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.

April 23, 5:51 p.m.: Phyllis Ann Pressley, 62, of Denison, was backing a maroon 2005 Ford van out of her driveway into the alley. Tiernan Robert Jensen, 18, of Denison, was driving a black 2018 Jeep Ranger west in the alley and did not notice Pressely backing out. Pressley’s vehicle struck the back of the driver side of Jensen’s vehicle, causing $1,500 damage. Pressley’s vehicle received $280 damage to the rear driver side corner. The accident happened in the alley near the intersection of Avenue B and 1st Avenue North in Denison.

Miscellaneous

April 22, 5:33 p.m.: An anonymous male caller reported a vehicle in a ditch on V Avenue, Dow City.

April 22, 9:16 p.m.: Denny TenEyck reported an erratic diver in Arion. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

April 23, 10:30 p.m.: A caller who refused to give a name complained about neighbors in Country View Mobile Home Court behind loud. The investigating officer advised the people at the residence to turn down the music and to not be yelling.

April 23, 10:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Officer was dispatched to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for a person trying to leave the hospital. After the investigating officer arrived at the hospital, he was advised by dispatch that the person had left the hospital in a car five minutes prior to the call. The investigating officer left the hospital and went to Kiron and attempted to locate the subject. He was unable to locate the individual.

April 24, 11:26 p.m.: Ken Bubke reported that two people were sleeping in a car at the FAC hoop barn in Schleswig.

April 24, 6:40 p.m.: Kimberly Lilleholm reported a suspicious vehicle at L Avenue and 280th Street in Denison.

April 24, 7:19 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported an erratic driver at U Avenue east of Boyer Street.