Police Beat 4-29-2022

Arrests and citations

April 23, 11:38 a.m.: Ricky Lee Kroeger, 47, of Vail, was arrested on two warrants issued out of Black Hawk County.

April 24, 5:37 p.m.: Terrence Cordero Hopkins, 34, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 2nd offense. The offense occurred at a residence on North 10th Street in Denison.

April 24, 7:06 p.m.: Natosha Rai Coover, 32, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. She was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 26, 10:37 p.m.: Eric Robert Gehling, 33, of Vail, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

April 27, 9:07 p.m.: Skylar and Anna Freeman reported an erratic driver with a male subject hanging out of the window on School Street in Dow City. The investigating officer located the vehicle and cited the driver.

Juvenile Incident

April 26, 8:49 p.m.: Three juveniles, occupants of a blue extended-cab Chevrolet pickup, were caught egging vehicles in Charter Oak. Their parents were contacted. The juveniles had to go back and wash the vehicles they egged.

Accidents

April 25, 8:30 p.m.: Nyla Sue Kinnersley, 17, of Denison, was driving a silver 2005 Buick Lacrosse south on 310th Street between East Boyer Avenue and Q Avenue, southeast of Denison, when she hit a bump, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch where it went up an embankment, hit some small trees and rolled a couple times. The vehicle landed on its roof. Kinnersley was wearing her seat belt and received only minor injuries. She was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by the Manilla Ambulance. The vehicle received $6,500 damage and was considered totaled. Kinnersley was cited for failure to maintain control. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was paged.

April 26, 8:06 a.m.: Manilla Fire and Rescue reported a rollover accident at 3170 330th Street.

April 26, 6:33 p.m.: Ten Point Construction reported a property-damage

only accident that happened at Ettleman’s in Dow City. A semitractor-trailer owned by Ten Point Construction, of Denison, and operated by Kyler Schultz, 19, was parked next to another semitractor-trailer, owned by Mitchell Farms/Tim Mitchell. Both rigs were parked south of Ettleman’s, facing east on the west side in a parking lot. The Ten Point rig was pulling onto Highway 30 and the right side of the lowboy trailer struck the left front corner of the other rig, causing damage to the left front, front and hood of the tractor. Damage on the Ten Point rig was limited to a scratch on the ride side/middle of the trailer. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed. Both vehicles were parked on private property.

April 26, 7:46 p.m.: Isabella Graham reported an injured dog stuck in a ditch along D Avenue/L51, Ricketts. The pitbull had been roaming the area for the last couple weeks, and one of its back legs was injured. The sheriff’s office advised Graham that if she was able to catch the dog and transport it to the animal pound in Denison, the deputy would meet her there.

April 27, 10:03 p.m.: Macy Ruch reported an accident at 631 3rd Avenue in Manilla. There were no injuries.

Miscellaneous

April 26, 10:45 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a pole down but not on the ground at North Clark and Highway 30, Dow City. Mid-American Energy was called to the scene.

April 27, 6:56 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaining about workers causing traffic hazards with their trucks at the Highway 37 railroad crossing at Dunlap. The sheriff’s office found out the Iowa Department of Transportation contracted a company from Fort Dodge to repair cracks in the highway. Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler spoke with a representative with the DOT and told her she needed to talk to the workers. While he was there, a worker in a truck with a sign to stop almost caused an accident. The incident report says the worker did not even get out of his truck to waive traffic past but just stuck his arm out of the window.