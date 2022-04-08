Police Beat 4-5-2020

Arrests

March 31, 4:15 p.m. Christopher Anthony Caravantes was arrested on a warrant on the charge of lascivious acts with a minor-disrobe.

April 1, 2:34 a.m.: Michael Kim Brockman, 26, of Carroll, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South 17th Street in Denison.

April 3: Tyson Patrick Campbell, 50, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts - bodily injury, burglary in the 2nd degree, and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. The incident report lists the theft of a fence door, valued at $400, from a residence on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.

Theft, forgery

April 3, 2:12 p.m.: Tiffany Krowiorz reported the forgery of checks at KCK’s in Schleswig. At 9:13 p.m. on April 3, KCK’s reported a theft, Two females came into the store and purchased groceries with a forged check in the amount of $107.50. The clerk did not accept the check and the women grabbed the bags and left the store. The driver of the blue Chevrolet Impala never go out of the car. The incident is under investigation.

Accidents

April 1, 1:24 p.m.: Ana Lopez Lopez, 20, of Denison, was backing a green 2014 Toyota Corolla from a parking stall in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North and backed into a white 2003 Buick Park Avenue which was being driven west on 1st Avenue North by Amanda Marie Segebart, 28, of Denison. No one was injured. Segebart’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side. Lopez Lopez’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side corner. Lopez Lopez was cited for no driver’s license and unsafe backing.

April 2, 5:26 a.m.: A sheriff’s vehicle versus deer accident was reported by Deputy Kyle Miller. He was northbound on Kenwood Road just north of Arion Avenue when a deer entered the roadway from the east. The incident report said the deer miscalculated the speed of the sheriff’s car and as a result collided with the left front of the patrol vehicle, causing damage to the left headlight, bumper cover, hood and left side.

April 2, 11:19 a.m.: Jacob Ryan Halsey, 20, of Denison, was driving a red 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Main Street when the light turned yellow. Halsey stopped in the middle of the intersection. Instead of driving through the intersection he backed up to get out of the intersection and backed into a silver 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, being driven by Dennis Louie Reimer, 74, of Denison. Halsey took full responsibility at the scene. No one was injured. Reimer’s pickup received $500 damage to the front middle. Halsey’s vehicle received $700 damage to the rear middle. The accident report shows a citation charge against Halsey under code section 321.323, which pertains to moving a vehicle backward on a highway.

Miscellaneous

March 31, 11:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on South Main Street, Denison, at the yellow apartments.