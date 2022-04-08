 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police Beat 4-8-2022

  • 0
police beat graphic

Arrests

April 4, 7:22 p.m.: Kevin Anthony Valladares, 37, of Deloit, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and charged with driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on Highway 59.

April 5, 7:20 p.m.: Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, 18, of Denison, was arrested on warrants.

Accident

April 6, 3:35 p.m.: Xander Casperbauer reported an incident of road rage and an accident at C Avenue and 400th Street, Breda. MACH (Mobile Architecture for Communications Handling) message said that the reporting party did not get a plate number and that the vehicle headed towards Wall Lake. No vehicle description was provided.

Miscellaneous

April 6: Between April 5 and April 6, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., a vehicle had a chicken sandwich stuck on the driver’s window. The location of the offense was a residence on North 16th Street.

People are also reading…

April 5: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist on East Reed Street in Ute.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ina Knop

Private graveside services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Ernest Poggensee

Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, So…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost