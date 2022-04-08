Police Beat 4-8-2022

Arrests

April 4, 7:22 p.m.: Kevin Anthony Valladares, 37, of Deloit, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and charged with driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on Highway 59.

April 5, 7:20 p.m.: Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, 18, of Denison, was arrested on warrants.

Accident

April 6, 3:35 p.m.: Xander Casperbauer reported an incident of road rage and an accident at C Avenue and 400th Street, Breda. MACH (Mobile Architecture for Communications Handling) message said that the reporting party did not get a plate number and that the vehicle headed towards Wall Lake. No vehicle description was provided.

Miscellaneous

April 6: Between April 5 and April 6, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., a vehicle had a chicken sandwich stuck on the driver’s window. The location of the offense was a residence on North 16th Street.