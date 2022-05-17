Police Beat 5-17-2022

Arrests and citations

May 12, 2:16 p.m.: Mark Ajaak Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree and for public intoxication. The police report says that a can of beer valued at $1.79 was taken from Pronto on Highway 30.

May 12, 3:27 p.m.: Jose Vorrath was arrested for driving while license suspended. The location of the offense was the alley behind Power Wash in Denison.

May 12, 10:34 p.m.: Cervando Martinez Jaimes, 41, of Schleswig, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and public intoxication. The location of the offense was at Book ‘Em Dano’s on South Main Street where a business local/outdoor sign valued at $1,000 was destroyed, damaged or vandalized.

May 15, 7:41 p.m.: Fausto Margarito Perez, 31, of Denison, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon. The offense took place at a residence on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

Accidents

May 15, 12:10 a.m.: Sgt. McGinnis and Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department were dispatched to an accident in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue North. Both parties reported no injuries. Dillon Wayne Davis, 23, of Lake City, was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in reserve, traveling east on 5th Avenue North, to park his vehicle. At that time Marc David Gosch, 73, of Denison, was driving a gray 2019 Honda Odyssey minivan in reverse out of a parking spot on the south side of the road. Gosch claimed that he did not see the Davis’s vehicle reversing behind him. Gosch’s minivan struck Davis’s pickup with its rear driver side. Davis’s pickup was struck in the driver side, causing damage along the side of the vehicle. Each vehicle received $2,000 damage. Gosch was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Theft

May 13, 5:15 p.m.: Karen Bullock reported theft from a residence in Dow City.

Miscellaneous

May 12, 2:41 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported a dozer driving along the tracks at Dow City.

May 12, 5:53 p.m.: Dennis Slater called the police department to report that a white flatbed trucked owned by Paul Losh had hit a mailbox belonging to Lana Henningsen on Ridge Road. Slater stated he was at his daughter’s on Ridge Road and his nephew pointed out that a truck had just hit the mailbox. Slater said that he did not see the truck hit the mailbox but had heard a loud noise and saw the truck driving away. Officer Krajicek made contact with Losh at his house and he denied hitting the mailbox and did not hear or notice anything that would account for hitting one. He did say that he was driving home past that mailbox around the same time the call came in. Krajicek walked around Losh’s vehicle and found no damage. The mailbox was a concrete mailbox and had broken into pieces, with the pieces on the ground on the east side of the post. No paint had been transferred to any of the pieces. Krajicek was unable to find any cameras in the area that would help. He was unable to make a decision whether or not Losh was the one that hit the mailbox due to no damage being done to his truck. Pictures of the mailbox and the truck were taken. The mailbox was valued at $250.

May 12, 10:42 p.m.: Tara Jepsen reported a field fire on 160th Street north of E Avenue. The Ricketts Fire Department was paged.

May 13, 1:37 p.m.: Chris Clark with Crawford County Secondary Roads reported a 12-row corn head on a trailer parked on a dirt road, causing a hazard. The location was one-quarter mile west of F Avenue and 120th Street, Charter Oak. It was moved to the county impound lot.

May 14, 4:30 a.m.: Kaden Ransom reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala racing down the alleyway and doing burnouts on Salem Street in Vail. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.