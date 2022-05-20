Police Beat 5-20-2022

Arrests

May 18, 2:16 p.m.: Mark A. Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication at Hy-Vee in Denison.

May 18, 8:34 p.m.: Mary Adut Kuol, 36, of Denison, was arrested and charged with child endangerment. The offense took place at a residence on North 26th Street in Denison.

Accidents

May 17, 2:54 p.m.: Kelly Dean Tornow, 56, of Westside, was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup east on Highway 30 in Denison and was approaching the intersection with South 16th Street. Tony Louis Treiber, 48, of Danbury, was also traveling east on Highway 30 and was in the left-hand lane when approaching South 16th Street. Treiber switched lanes to make a right-hand turn onto South 16th Street. His white 2009 GMC Sierra pickup struck the front driver’s side fender of Tornow’s pickup, causing $5,000 damage to the front bumper cover. Treiber’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side. No one was injured. Treiber was cited for making an improper lane change.

May 18, 8:16 p.m.: The dispatch center received a call about a 39-year-old male thrown from a four-wheeler at 1815 K Avenue, Charter Oak, and complaining of shoulder pain. The Charter Oak Fire Department was paged.

Car located

May 18, 9:55 p.m.: Beverly Peters reported a 2018 Blue Lincoln stolen at the Schleswig Golf Course. The vehicle was found at the golf course parked in a different spot than where her husband had parked it.

Miscellaneous

May 16, 3:46 p.m.: A caller reported garbage and a mattress on Highway 39 north of Deloit. The Department of Transportation was notified and would take care of it.