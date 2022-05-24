Police Beat 5-24-2022

Theft

May 19: The theft of about $250 from the House of Dragon restaurant in Denison was reported.

Accidents

May 17, 3:12 a.m.: Dennis Edward Sonnichsen, 80, of Deloit, was driving a bronze 2016 Ford F250 pickup north on Highway 39 in Denison. He noticed he had a red light at the intersection with Avenue C. Sonnichsen admitted he hit the brakes too late, causing his vehicle to strike the passenger side of a silver 2004 Honda Civic. The Civic was being driven east on Avenue C by Jose Mario Alfaro Angel, 39, of Denison. Alfaro Angel’s vehicle came to rest in the Crawford County Fairgrounds property at the northeast corner of the intersection. It received $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Alfaro Angel had suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries but was not transported for medical treatment. Sonnichsen was not injured. His vehicle received $5,000 damage and was disabled. An officer arranged for a tow. Sonnichsen was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

May 19, 11:59 a.m.: Ashley Ann Quandt, 35, of Harlan, was driving a green 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE and Steven Joseph Schmitz, 56, of Earling, was driving a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 pickup. They were both traveling north on Highway 59 and were at the junction with Highway 30. Schmitz was slowing for the stop sign at the junction where Quandt was stopped and rear-ended Quandt’s vehicle. No one was injured. Quandt’s vehicle received $1,000 damage and Schmitz’s vehicle received $400 damage.

May 19, 7:38 p.m.: Sgt. McGinnis and Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department were dispatched to an accident at McDonald’s. The report said that Steven Lee Petersen, 69, of Harlan, was driving a gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and sideswiped a parked red 2018 Toyota Corolla, then traveled up onto the center median where it struck the McDonald’s drive-through menu screen. Petersen said his foot slipped off the brake and he hit the gas pedal. Petersen was not injured. Petersen’s vehicle received $8,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; a tow was privately arranged. The Toyota received $4,000 damage to the rear passenger side. Damage to the McDonald’s drive-through menu screen was $20,000.

May 19, 11:31 p.m.: The On Star system called in a vehicle versus deer accident that happened at 350th Street and C Avenue, Denison. Tasha Lee Hickman, 38, was driving a blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and hit a deer. Damage was done to the headlight and the driver’s door.

May 22, 8:47 a.m.: Alan Carl Enderson, 78, of Spencer, was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on 9th Avenue North in Denison, and Alyssa Ann Thams, 18, of Denison, was driving a red 2016 Ford Edge south on 24th Street. Enderson failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Thams vehicle in the driver’s side back door, causing $10,000 damage. Enderson’s vehicle received $6,000 damage. The Thams vehicle was disabled and a tow was privately arranged. Enderson was cited for failure to obey a yield sign. No one was injured.

May 22, 2:54 p.m.: Jim Beckman reported a deer hit near the county line on Highway 39.

Miscellaneous

May 19, 12:53 p.m.: Deanne Hansen reported a dog tangled in bushes on Cedar Street in Charter Oak.

May 19, 9:21 p.m.: Carroll County reported that it had transported a transient male to Sparky’s in Westside. The individual, Paul John Morek, 55, was heading to Washington. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office picked up up Morek in Westside and transported him to the gas station in Ute, and then advised Monona County where the subject was dropped off.

May 21, 5:05 p.m.: Antonio Ortiz reported approval by the mayor and police chief for a male subject to sleep in a tent at the Charter Oak swimming pool park on the night of May 23.

May 21, 10:47 p.m.: Eric Larsen reported a vehicle in need of assistance on Highway 30 by the Tyson Foods plant. The investigating officer checked on the vehicle; nobody was around and it was placed on MACH (mobile architecture for communications handling).

May 22, 4:09 p.m.: Christine Pottebaum reported a male subject sitting on the railroad bridge between Vail and Westside with his legs over the edge of the bridge.

May 22, 4:57 p.m.: A call was made to see if a deputy could give subjects in need of assistance a ride to Vail. The location was Highway 30 and Yellow Smoke Road.

May 22, 7:46 p.m.: A caller advised of a gray car traveling with the passenger holding a gun out the window on Milford Road, Deloit.

May 22, 8:11 p.m.: The dispatch center reported receiving multiple texts to 911 with no answers sent in response to questions. When a phone call was attempted, it went to voicemail. Law enforcement made contact with the mother of a juvenile in Schleswig. The mother explained that her daughter hits “9112” to get past parental controls and messages are sent to 911. Law enforcement advised if the texts to 911 continue, it might be recommended to the mother to have the number changed so the 911 system is not messaged.

May 22, 11:45 p.m.: A worker at Cheers in Dow City reported that a customer wouldn’t leave.

May 23, 6:58 a.m.: Chad Langenfeld reported a vehicle in the ditch in a suspicious area at Boyer Valley Road and the Tyson Foods plant.

Dog bite