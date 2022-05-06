Police Beat 5-6-2022

Arrests

May 2, 1:28 p.m.: Terrence Cordero Hopkins, 34, of Denison, was arrested for violating a no-contact order. The location of the offense was on North 10th Street in Denison.

May 2, 4:01 p.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 31, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree at Walmart.

Burglary

May 2, 8:50 a.m.: Eric Gehling reported a residential burglary in Vail.

Accidents

May 2, 4:42 p.m.: Jose Vorrath reported a car versus deer accident that took place on Highway 30 between Vail and Country View Mobile Home Park.

May 2, 5:18 p.m.: Steve Vary reported a hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of South Franklin in Dow City. A Black Chevy Colorado with dealer plates struck a parked vehicle by the bank.

Miscellaneous

May 2, 3:41 p.m.: Jason Lamp reported that he could hear a male yelling for help. The location was on North 18th Street in Denison.

May 2, 4:44 p.m.: A truck was reported in the ditch on S Avenue west of 330th Street, Manilla.