Police Beat 6-1-2022

Arrests, warrants and charges

May 20, 3:15 p.m.: Terry D. Long, 60, of Denison, was charged with theft in the 5th degree for shoplifting from Hy-Vee. The report lists the property taken as a 750 milliliter bottle of Revel Stoke whiskey valued at $19.03.

May 25, 8:22 a.m.: Nathanael Seth Herrin, 31, of Carroll, was arrested for public intoxication and trespass after officers were called for a male subject drinking in the basement of the Broadway and Main Mall.

May 25, 9:55 a.m.: Joseph Miles Treinen, 36, of Denison, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.

May 25, 7:06 p.m.: Axel Stalyn Perez Zuniga, 26, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended.

May 25, 9:44 a.m.: Brittany Lynn Herbert, 34, of Deloit, was arrested for OWI - drug related, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. The location of the offense was at Industrial Road and Avenue C in Denison.

May 26, 8:28 p.m.: Nyachan M. Jocklaw, 36, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

May 29, 6:36 p.m.: On a traffic stop on K Avenue and Highway 141, Charter Oak, Nicholas Kirk was arrested for driving while license suspended and was served a Crawford County warrant for probation violation.

May 29, 8:10 p.m.: Monona County reported a hit confirmation on a warrant for Neil Bartels, 45. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office picked up Bartels in Charter Oak from the Mapleton Police and transported him to the Crawford County Jail.

May 29, 10:27 p.m.: William Soll, 42, was arrested on a Crawford County mittimus.

May 30, 4:03 p.m.: Elian Garcia Garcia, 22, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The warrant was in connection with a January 2022 charge of driving while license under suspension. An online court listing shows that the case was dismissed on May 31 with Garcia Garcia to pay the costs.

May 31, 12:31 a.m.: Bryan Alexis Lima Salazar, 24, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence, 1st offense, on 5th Avenue North in Denison.

Thefts

May 27, 8:30 a.m.: Adam Dorale reported that sometime overnight on May 26 and the morning of May 27, someone broke into a hog confinement located along 130th Street, Charter Oak. Entry was gained by cutting the screen on a back window. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside. A Mahindra utility vehicle was taken from the location. The vehicle was driven south from the location, then turned around and went north. The vehicle was located approximately one-half mile north of the hog confinement in a field drive.

May 28, 9:56 a.m.: Jeff Poggensee reported a burglary to a residence on Walnut Avenue in Charter Oak. The house belonged to Ernest Poggensee who died in April. Entry was gained through the front door by the garage and it appears a large plier was used on the door handle. Taken was a curio cabinet with figurines in it, valued at $400, and a cuckoo clock from Germany, valued at $300. The investigating officer was unable to tell if anything else had been taken. The suspects carried the items down from the upstairs to the door that was used to gain entry into the house, possibly to come back at a later date to retrieve the items. The night deputy was advised along with the Charter Oak police officer.

May 31, 10 a.m.: David Stehr reported the theft of a large amount of tools from his locked garage on Elm Street in Boyer.

May 31, 12:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to a call about a theft at a residence on Highway 39, Kiron. The report says sheriff’s office staff waited 90 minutes for the homeowner, Dan Bunk, to arrive. Blunk was contacted by phone and the report says he didn’t want to go to the residence so was not going to make a report.

Accidents

May 28, 9:55 a.m.: Dalaney Lynn McAndrew, 16, of Sac City was driving a gold 2007 Ford Escape, and Alan Lloyd Schramm, 53, of Deloit, was driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Blazer. Both were traveling north on Highway 39 by McDonald’s in Denison with McAndrew’s behind Schramm. Schramm slowed down and McAndrew rear-ended Schramm’s vehicle. No one was injured. Schramm’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear middle. McAndrew’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle.

May 28, 9:55 a.m.: Catherine Lucille Anderson, 82, of Denison, was driving a gray 2005 Pontiac on Avenue C and took a left turn to enter 11th Street in Denison. Her driver’s side mirror hit the taillight of a red 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was being driven by Toune Lovan, 60, of Denison. No one was injured. Lovan’s pickup received $250 damage. Anderson’s Pontiac received $100 damage.

May 30, 12:38 p.m.: A two vehicle accident occurred three-quarter mile south of M Avenue on 190th Street, Charter Oak. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department were paged.

Miscellaneous

May 25, 9:30 p.m.: A caller reported that a hay bale was partially on the road on Highway 59 by the towers northwest of Denison. After checking Highway 59 between Denison and Schleswig, the responding officer was unable to locate any hay bales in the roadway.

May 26, 4:19 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a motorist assist on Highway 30 west of Dunlap Street and gave a subject a ride to Dow City.

May 26, 7:17 p.m.: A caller reported a silver Honda with no back bumper speeding through the streets of Vail. The investigating officer located the car parked at a residence on Somerset Street, spoke with the driver about the complaint and advised the driver to be careful with his driving.

May 28, 8:30 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorist assist on Highway 39 just south of E16, Kiron, and changed the tire on a vehicle.

May 29, 5 a.m.: A caller reported that a red Chevrolet with dealer plates attempted to run him off the road on Highway 39 between Deloit and Denison, heading southbound.

May 29, 11:05 a.m.: A caller reported a golf cart on the road just south of the intersection of 240th Street and H Avenue. The investigating officer checked with neighbors and followed the tracks of the golf cart. No one claimed it. He put a marker on MACH (Mobile Architecture for Communications Handling) and left the golf cart on the side of the road.

May 29, 3:59 p.m.: A caller reported a semi pulled off the road on the south side of Highway 141 near the Highway 59 turnoff. The semi window was rolled down. The caller requested someone check on the semi. The semi was gone upon the arrival of the officer.

May 29, 10:35 p.m.: A caller reported a male subject wearing all dark clothing with a backpack walking on the side of the road northbound on M55 between S Avenue and T Avenue, Manilla. The responding officer was unable to locate the subject.

May 30, 2:09 a.m.: A caller reported a deer in the roadway at Highway 39 and Buffalo Road, Denison. The responding officer found the deceased deer and moved it off the roadway.

June 1, 8:32 p.m.: A caller reported that a small black car traveling north on Highway 59 came over into her lane; she had to pull off onto the shoulder of the road. The caller was not hurt and no damage was done to her vehicle but she wanted a deputy to try to locate the vehicle. The deputy was unable to locate it. The incident happened at the north junction with Highway 141, Denison.

June 1, 2:14 p.m.: The Carroll Police Department notified that a wallet was found and turned in to them. The address given was 1426 5th Street, Charter Oak. The investigating officer from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence but no one answered the door. A note was left for the resident to contact the Carroll Police Department.