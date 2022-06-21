Police Beat 6-21-2022

Arrests

June 15, 10:16 a.m.: Moses Malek Atak, 43, of Sioux City, and Abraham Wol, 39, of Denison, were arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on South 11th Street in Denison.

June 17, 7:38 p.m.: Esther Rebekka Ramirez, 45, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

June 17, 7:46 p.m.: Rosemarie Esperanza Reyna Nava Espiritu, 22, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The location of the offense was a residence on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

June 18, 1:30 a.m.: Bangech Biliew, 19, of Denison, was arrested on a Mahaska County warrant and charged with possession with intent to deliver – marijuana, and interference with official acts – bodily injury. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

June 18, 3:10 p.m.: Nathan David Stehr, 39, of Denison, was served a warrant at a residence on Highway 30.

June 18, 8:30 p.m.: John Agany Char, 37, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication on Broadway.

June 19, 12:55 a.m.: Franklin Anthony Gonzalez Guerrero, 21, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense on Broadway in Denison.

June 19, 1:40 a.m.: Chuol Kok Biliew, 29, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant at a residence on North Main Street in Denison.

June 19, 2:01 a.m.: Juan Carlos Chino, 19, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication, minor in possession and interference with official acts. The location of the offense was a bar at 47 North Main Street in Denison.

Accidents

June 15, 4:08 p.m.: Silvia Ramirez Alvarado, 47, of Denison, reported that her gray 2023 Toyota Scion was in a hit-and-run accident. The vehicle had damage to its front bumper in the amount of $1,500. The incident took place in the parking lot at Smithfield Foods in Denison. The Denison Police Department reported no leads on the offender.

Miscellaneous

June 16, 7:25 p.m.: A caller reported a subject he did not know on a tractor that was trespassing on his property on Vernon Voss Road.

June 16, 10:26 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office gave Natasha Coover a ride to her residence in Denison. The vehicle she was in was towed for no registration and no insurance and the right front tire was gone. The location of the incident was on U Avenue west of 320th Street, Manilla.

June 18, 1:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a parking complaint in the 400 block of Pine Avenue, Charter Oak.