Police Beat 6-24-2022

Arrests
June 16, 9:16 p.m.: Mark A. Cham, 50, was arrested for public intoxication and for trespassing – 1st offense on Union Pacific Railroad property on South Main Street in Denison.
June 19: Zachary M. Ostrand, 33, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for public intoxication at a motel on Boyer Valley Road in Denison.
Accident
June 21, 5:59 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to an accident at the front of 27th South Main Street. A white 2017 GMC Yukon was parked on the west side of South Main. A white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, being operated by Biniyam G. Gebru, 31, of Ames, was parked next to the Yukon. The driver of the Yukon could not enter the vehicle because the pickup was parked too close. Gebru started packing up the pickup to park again and the pickup sideswiped the Yukon, causing $1,500 damage to the rear driver’s side and $500 damage to the front passenger side of the pickup. Gebru was cited for unsafe backing.
Vandalism
June 20, 2:15 p.m.: An incident of vandalism to the women’s bathroom in the Ricketts city park was reported.
Reckless driving
June 21: 5:57 p.m.: A report was received about a white Dodge Ram with black-out rims and dark windows traveling recklessly east on Highway 141 toward Manilla.
June 22, 1:34 p.m.: A report was received about a Kenworth tractor pulling a reefer trailer that was traveling recklessly south on Highway 39 by Kiron. The investigating officer said the tractor was not driving recklessly at this time.
June 22, 1:15 p.m.: A report was received about a black semi pulling a tanker traveling recklessly north on Highway 59.