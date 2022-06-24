Police Beat 6-24-2022

June 21, 5:59 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to an accident at the front of 27th South Main Street. A white 2017 GMC Yukon was parked on the west side of South Main. A white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, being operated by Biniyam G. Gebru, 31, of Ames, was parked next to the Yukon. The driver of the Yukon could not enter the vehicle because the pickup was parked too close. Gebru started packing up the pickup to park again and the pickup sideswiped the Yukon, causing $1,500 damage to the rear driver’s side and $500 damage to the front passenger side of the pickup. Gebru was cited for unsafe backing.