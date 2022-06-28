Police Beat 6-28-2022

Vandalism case solved

June 24: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that several residences, mailboxes and vehicles were damaged in Arion and Dunlap. Harrison County and Shelby County reported the same damage. With the assistance of the Dunlap Police Department, five juvenile suspects were found and charged with criminal mischief.

Theft

June 23, 2:05 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report about a stolen or missing license plate from a vehicle owned by a Schleswig resident. Sometime since last week, someone cut the zip ties off a license plate that was on a utility trailer that was parked on the owner’s property. The license plate number was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Arrests and warrants

June 22, 10:10 p.m.: Brian Dale Bates, 60, of Fort Dodge, was arrested for operating while under the influence-2nd offense. The location of the offense was outside Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

June 23, 5:56 p.m.: A warrant was served on Spencer Miller.

June 23, 11:22 p.m.: Christopher Lee Kirk, 26, of Ida Grove, was arrested on three warrants from Ida County. He was transported to the Ida County line.

June 24, 5:48 p.m.: Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 35, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault.

June 25, 1:30 p.m.: John Agany Char, 37, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication and trespass-1st offense. The location of the offenses was at a residence on Broadway in Denison.

June 27, 2:26 a.m.: A report was received about a suspicious vehicle on the roadway with the lights off at 3005 T Avenue, Denison.

Accidents

June 23, 2:55 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident on Highway 30 near the intersection with 17th Street. Jonathan Alexis Huerta, 22, of Denison, was driving a black 2014 Toyota Camry and Leslie Marie Mendez, 28, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 Cadillac Escalde. Both were traveling east on Highway 30 when Huerta’s vehicle ran into the back of Mendez’s vehicle. Huerta said he looked down for a second, then looked up and it was too late to stop. Mendez received possible injuries (complaint of pain); Huerta received suspected minor-non-incapacitating injuries. Mendez drove herself to Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Huerta was not transported. Huerta was cited for failure to maintain control and driving under suspension.

June 24, 3:36 p.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to an accident with no injuries that occurred on Highway 59 in Denison. Emily Marie Blum, 26, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was operating a red 2002 Ford F-15 pickup and Mark Logan Muleski, 29, of Algona, was operating a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. After the officer spoke with the drivers, both parties stated that Blum accidentally kept going and ran into the other vehicle. Muleski’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear middle. Blum’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the front middle. The accident occurred on Highway 39 entering Highway 59/141.

June 25, 10:28 p.m.: A report was received about a car accident on Nelson Park Road. The passenger was in the emergency room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital and believed the driver was still in the vehicle but didn’t know exactly where the accident occurred. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department and Ambulance were called to the scene.

June 26, 8:04 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a Chevrolet Silverado in the ditch at 1957 Deloit Boulevard. No one was around the vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of June 26. The owner is Zander Lichtenberg, of Ida Grove. Ida County authorities will notify the owner.

June 26, 6:56 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to an accident on Highway 30 by the Cronk’s and Fang Cheng location. Ongeew George Peter Olaa, 50, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Edge and Jonathan Steven Salguero, 24, of Vail, was driving a blue 2018 Toyota Camry. When the officer arrived at the scene, Salguero’s vehicle was parked in a parking spot off the roadway east of the scene of the accident. Olaa’s vehicle was angled in the far right lane headed east on Highway 30. The angle of the vehicle caused the front driver side of the Olaa’s vehicle to go into the other eastbound lane. Olaa was in the far right eastbound lane of Highway 30 and was making a left hand turn to attempt to pull into Pronto. Doing this, he attempted to swerve out of the way of Salguero’s vehicle. The driver’s side of Olaa’s vehicle and the passenger side of Salguero’s vehicle were sideswiped. Salguero’s vehicle received $7,000 damage. Olaa’s vehicle received $2,000 damage. Olaa was cited for improper use of lanes. No one was injured and the vehicles could be driven away.

Miscellaneous

June 23, 8:28 p.m.: An inmate was transported to Harrison County.

June 24, 9:58 a.m.: A disturbance at the Crawford County Courthouse was reported. The subject left the courthouse on her own.

June 24, 5:06 p.m.: An erratic vehicle was reported at S Avenue and 330th Street. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

June 25, 1:05 a.m.: Monona County reported a pursuit by a Mapleton officer heading east on Highway 11.